पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्यक्रम:13 दिसंबर को 21 जरूरतमंद बेटियों की शादी कराएगी बांके बिहारी समिति

भरतपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भरतपुर। बांके विहारी सेवा समिति के पदाधिकारी भामाशाहों का सम्मान करते हुए।

जय श्री बांके बिहारी सेवा समिति द्वारा मंगलवार दोपहर बाबा मैरिज होम में दीपावली मिलन समारोह मनाया गया। इस मौके पर समिति में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले सदस्यों का शॉल ओढ़ाकर व स्मृति चिन्ह भेंट कर सम्मान किया गया। इसके अलावा 13 दिसंबर को 21 जरूरतमंद बेटियों का विवाह करने की घोषणा की गई।

समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि बाल कल्याण समिति के अध्यक्ष गंगाराम पाराशर रहे, जबकि जीआईएमटी एज्यूकेशनल ग्रुप के डायरेक्टर विशाल तिवारी, डॉ. असित श्रीवास्तव, थाना अटल बंध एसएचओ गंगा सहाय मीणा विशिष्ट अतिथि रहे। संस्थापक अध्यक्ष जयप्रकाश गोयंका ने अतिथियों का माल्यार्पणकर, शाॅल ओढ़ाकर व ठाकुर जी की छवि देकर सम्मानित कर समारोह का शुभारंभ किया। उसके बाद समिति में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले अनिल मिश्रा, हरि गोविंद मिश्रा, हरीश गर्ग, निखिल खंडेलवाल, ओम प्रकाश गुप्ता, सुनील बंसल, संतोष बंसल, कपिल गुप्ता, रजनी लखानी, इंदिरा बंसल, विष्णु खंडेलवाल, योगेश शर्मा, सुरेश शर्मा तथा भामाशाह सुनील मित्तल, सुधीर गुप्ता, देशराज, बाबा रमेश चंद का शॉल ओढ़ाकर व ठाकुर जी की छवि भेंट कर सम्मान किया।

समारोह के दौरान समिति सदस्यों की बेटियों ने सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की प्रस्तुति दी। संचालन हरगोविंद मिश्रा ने किया। समारोह से पूर्व पदाधिकारियों की बैठक हुई। जिसमें 13 दिसंबर को 21 जरूरतमंद बेटियों के शादी समारोह की रूपरेखा तय कर जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई। बैठक में मानसिंह, रमेश मीणा, राम कुमार मित्तल, मुकेश बृजवासी, गंगा श्याम, तेज सिंह, गोपाल गर्ग, दिनेश गर्ग, महेश शर्मा, दिनेश, अनुपम ने दायित्व को पूरे मन से निभाने का संकल्प लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें