पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भतरपुर में हादसा:निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग की तीसरी मंजिल से दो युवकों पर गिरा पिलर, एक गंभीर; वीडियो सामने आया

भरतपुर32 मिनट पहले
सर्राफा बाजार में पिलर की चपेट में आए युवकों का सीसीटीवी फुटेज।
  • सर्राफा बाजार में शाम 5 बजे हुआ हादसा, ओडेल गद्दी रूपवास के रहने वाले हैं दोनों युवक

भरतपुर में बुधवार शाम को एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया। यहां सर्राफा बाजार में बुधवार शाम करीब 5 बजे एक बिल्डिंग की तीसरी मंजिल से ईंटों का पिलर नीचे गिर गया। हादसे में नीचे सड़क से गुजर रहे दो युवक इसकी चपेट में आ गए। घायलों में से एक की हालत गंभीर है। हादसे के बाद बाजार में हड़कंप मच गया, क्योंकि जिस जगह यह हादसा हुआ वह शहर के सबसे व्यस्ततम रोड है।

इस मामले को लेकर पुलिस में नामजद रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई है। लेकिन आश्चर्य की बात है कि कई दिनों से चल रहे इस अवैध निर्माण के प्रति नगर निगम के अधिकारी आंखें मूंदे बैठे रहे। इधर, जैसे ही यह घटना हुई मुख्य बाजार का आवागमन थम गया।

नगर निगम के आयुक्त ने कहा कि बिना स्वीकृति के निर्माण हो रहा था। इसकी जांच कराई जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें