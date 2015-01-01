पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भरतपुर में मास्क हटाकर हाजिरी का आदेश:आरबीएम व जनाना अस्पताल में मास्क हटाकर बायोमेट्रिक हाजिरी, प्रिंसीपल के आदेश के बाद मुख्यमंत्री ने शुरू कराई जांच

भरतपुर28 मिनट पहले
अस्पताल के डाक्टर व अन्य कर्मचारी पॉजिटिव होने लगे हैं।
  • चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं राजस्थान जयपुर के अति. निदेशक चिकित्सा प्रशासन ने 20 नवंबर को सीएमएचओ को पत्र लिखा

आरबीएम व जनाना अस्पताल के डाॅक्टर्स व नर्सिंग कर्मचारियों को फेस मास्क हटाकर उपस्थिति करने के मेडिकल कालेज के प्रिंसीपल डॉ. रजत श्रीवास्तव के हटधर्मी आदेशों की पालना के बाद अस्पताल के डॉक्टर व अन्य कर्मचारी पॉजिटिव होने लगे हैं। ऐसी स्थिति को देखते हुए स्टाफ ने पिछले दिनों विरोध जताया, लेकिन प्रिंसीपल ने अपने आदेश वापस नहीं लिए और न ही हटधर्मिता छोड़ी। परंतु अब मुख्यमंत्री की ओर इस मामले की जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने चिकित्सा विभाग के निदेशालय को दिए निर्देश के बाद निदेशालय ने सीएमएचओ भरतपुर को मामले की जांच कर तथ्यात्मक टिप्पणी मांगी है। जिसमें भास्कर के 11 अक्टूबर के अंक में प्रकाशित ‘हाजिरी के लिए कर्मचारियों को हटाना पड़ रहा मास्क, संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ा’ शीर्षक की खबर का उल्लेख भी किया है।

निदेशालय चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं राजस्थान जयपुर के अति. निदेशक चिकित्सा प्रशासन ने 20 नवंबर को सीएमएचओ को पत्र लिखा है कि संयुक्त सचिव एलटी, मुख्यमंत्री, मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय राजस्थान सरकार ने दैनिक भास्कर में प्रकाशित समाचार के बारे में अवगत कराया है। इस प्रकरण में नियमानुसार जांच कर स्वयं की टिप्पणी के साथ वर्तमान वस्तुस्थिति से मय तथ्यात्मक जांच रिपोर्ट तुरंत आज ही निदेशालय की ईमेल आईडी पर भिजवाया जाए, जिससे मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय को समय पर सूचना भिजवाई जा सके।

इधर कायर्वाहक सीएमएचओ डा. लक्ष्मण सिंह का कहना है कि 20 नवंबर को शुक्रवार था, उस दिन शाम तक मेल पर आदेश आए होंगे। उसके बाद शनिवार व रविवार का अवकाश की वजह से अभी आदेश नहीं मिले हैं, जैसे ही आदेश मिलेंगे जांच रिपोर्ट भेजी जाएगी।

