भरतपुर:डीग-कुम्हेर में 271 बालिकाओं को गार्गी पुरस्कार और 487 को प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार दिया गया

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
डीग-कुम्हेर विधायक विश्वेन्द्र सिंह के मुख्य आतिथ्य रहे। - Dainik Bhaskar
डीग-कुम्हेर विधायक विश्वेन्द्र सिंह के मुख्य आतिथ्य रहे।

गार्गी पुरस्कार एवं बालिका प्रोत्साहन योजना 2021 के प्रमाण पत्रों का वितरण मंगलवार को किया गया। इसमें पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री एवं डीग-कुम्हेर विधायक विश्वेन्द्र सिंह के मुख्य आतिथ्य रहे। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने बताया कि डीग ब्लाॅक में 129 बालिकाओं को गार्गी पुरस्कार प्रमाण पत्र एवं 235 बालिकाओं को बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार तथा कुम्हेर ब्लाॅक में 142 बालिकाओं को गार्गी पुरस्कार प्रमाण पत्र एवं 252 बालिकाओं को बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार प्रमाण पत्रों का वितरण किया गया।

कार्यक्रम में बालिकाओं को सम्बोधित करते हुए मुख्य अतिथि ने कहा कि गुरुजनों के सम्मान तथा कठिन परिश्रम के बल पर ही लक्ष्य को प्राप्त किया जा सकता है। मुख्य अतिथि महोदय ने कहा कि शिक्षा तंत्र के विकास के लिए धन की कोई कमी नहीं रहेगी। आवश्यकता होने पर शैक्षिक ढांचे के सुदृढीकरण के लिए विधायक कोटे से राशि स्वीकृत की जावेगी।

इस अवसर पर उपखण्ड अधिकारी कुम्हेर, तहसीलदार डीग, संयुक्त निदेशक स्कूल शिक्षा भरतपुर एवं विभाग के अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

