भरतपुर:बैंक से रूपए निकालने आए रिटायर्ड सूबेदार की जेब से 50 हजार ले गए दो संदिग्ध

भरतपुर3 मिनट पहले
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई घटना।
  • पीड़ित ने बताया कि पैसे निकालने के दौरान दो युवक उस पर निगाह किए हुए थे

(अमित शर्मा). गुरुवार को जिले के डीग में नई सड़क स्थित पंजाब नेशनल बैक से पैसे निकालने आए रिटायर्ड सूबेदार की जेब से दो युवक 50 हजार रुपए पार कर ले गए। घटना गुरूवार की सुबह करीब साढे ग्यारह बजे की है। जब पीडित बैंक से डेढ़ लाख रुपए निकालकर वापिस अपने घर जा रहा था। पीडित बैंक के मुख्य चैनल गेट से बाहर निकलता, उससे पहले टकटकी लगाए बैठा एक युवक अपने अन्य साथी की मदद से पीड़ित की जेब में रखी नोटों की एक गड्डी पार कर गया।

जेब से रुपए जाने का एहसास होने पर पीड़ित ने तत्काल बैंककर्मियों को इसकी सूचना दी। पीडित ने अब पुलिस में गुहार लगाई है। घटना बैंक के सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई है। पुलिस फुटेज के आधार पर मामले की जांच में जुटी है।

पीडित रिटायर्ड सूबेदार रतनसिंह पुत्र नत्थी सिंह ने बताया कि गुरूवार सुबह वह अपने नाति के साथ कस्बे की नई सड़क स्थित पंजाब नेशनल बैंक से पैसे निकालने आया था। करीब 11.27 बजे उसने डेढ़ लाख रुपए निकाले। जिनमें तीन 500-500 के नोटों की गड्डियां थी। पैसे निकालने के बाद नोटों को अपने कुर्ते की जेब में रख जैसे ही वह बाहर जाने के लिए बैंक गेट की ओर बढा तो उसकी जेब से एक गड्डी किसी ने निकाल ली।

पीडित रिटायर्ड सूबेदार रतनसिंह।
पीड़ित ने बताया कि पैसे निकालने के दौरान दो युवक उस पर निगाह किए हुए थे। जिनमें एक युवक उसके इर्द-गिर्द घूम रहा था। जिनकी उम्र करीब 16-17 साल की थी। बाद में एक युवक गेट की ओर चला गया और दूसरा उसके पास खड़ा रहा। पैसे निकालने के बाद जैसे ही वह बाहर जाने के लिए गेट की ओर बढा तो दूसरे युवक ने आगे खडे होकर उनका रास्ता रोक लिया। इसी बीच उसके साथी ने उसकी जेब से रुपयों की एक गड्डी निकाल ली। पूरी घटना बैंक के सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई है।

