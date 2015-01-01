पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भरतपुर में चोरी की वारदात:एक माह पहले खुले रेडिमेड गारमेंट शोरूम से 2.50 लाख के कपड़े चोरी, गल्ले में रखे रुपए भी ले गए चोर

भरतपुर27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चोरों ने शोरूम का पास की गली में बना एक शटर तोड़ा।
  • पुनीत गारमेंट्स के नाम से 26 अक्टूबर को गांव खिरनी निवासी संदीप पुत्र शिवराम मीना ने शोरूम खोला

भरतपुर जिले के भुसावर-छौकरवाडा स्टेट हाईवे मार्ग स्थित एक रेडीमेड गार्मेंट्स शोरूम में अज्ञात चोरों ने देर रात दुकानों के बगल में गली स्थित शटर तोड़कर लाखों रुपए के रेडिमेड कपड़े चोरी कर लिए। जिनकी कीमत 2.50 लाख से ज्यादा की बताई जा रही है। एक राहगीर गली से निकला तो शटर उठी देख पड़ोसी दुकानदार को बतााया। सूचना पर पीड़ित दुकानदार आया और दुकान खोलने पर उसमें सामान बिखरा पड़ा मिला। ब्रान्डेड कपड़ों सहित गल्ले से नकदी गायब थी। इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी, जहां पुलिस ने पड़ोस स्थित एक घर में लगे सीसीटीवी खंगाले। शोरूम खोले अभी एक माह भी नहीं बीता है,चोरों ने लाखों के सामान पर हाथ साफ कर गए।

छौकरवाडा मार्ग पुलिया निकट रेडिमेड कपड़ों का पुनीत गारमेंट्स के नाम से 26 अक्टूबर को गांव खिरनी निवासी संदीप पुत्र शिवराम मीना ने शोरूम खोला। रविवार की देर शाम वह दुकान का ताला लगाकर गांव चला गया। संदीन मीना ने बताया शनिवार व रविवार को ही माल आया था। जिन्हें वह खोल भी नहीं पाया था। सोमवार सुबह पड़ोसी दुकानदार हुकुम सैनी ने फोन पर सूचना देने पर वह यहां आया तो देखा दुकान के सामने दोनों शटरों में ताला जस का तस लगा था। लेकिन दुकान के बगल गली स्थित एक शटर अज्ञात चोरों ने किसी औजार से तोड़कर प्रवेश किया और दुकान में रखी दोनों गांठों सहित शोरूम में रखे अधिकतर कीमती कपड़े अज्ञात चोर चुराकर ले गए। जिनकी कीमत लगभग 2 लाख 59 हजार रुपये है। साथ ही गल्ले में रखे लगभग 9 हजार रुपए भी चोर चोरी कर ले गए।

सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर इधर-उधर तलाश करने पर पुलिया के पास दो बंडल मफलर के पड़े मिले। जिन्हें अज्ञात चोर फेंक गए। पुलिस ने पड़ोस में रहने वाले प्रताप सिंह गुर्जर के घर में लगे सीसीटीवी खंगाले जिसमें बीती रात 2 बजे एक वाहन जाता दिखाई दिया।

पुलिस पस्त चोर मस्त
चोरी की जानकारी मिलते ही मौके पर लोगों का हजूम लग गया। जहां लोगों ने कहा कि पुलिस पस्त और चोर मस्त है। पुलिस की निष्क्रियता के चलते बारह दिन में दूसरी चोरी हुई है। लेकिन इसके बाद भी पुलिस कस्बा के मुख्य मार्गो पर गश्त नहीं कर रही है। इस कारण चोरों के हौसले बुलन्द है। चोरों ने बारह दिन में ही दूसरी चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया है। इस संदर्भ में कस्बावासियों का कहना है कि या तो पुलिस जल्द दोनों चोरियों का फर्दाफाश कर चोरों को गिरफ्तार कर माल बरामद करे नहीं तो उन्हें मजबूरन आंदोलन के लिए बाध्य होना पड़ेगा।

गौरतलब है कि 11 दिन पूर्व ही कस्बा के मुख्य बाजार स्थित एक सर्राफा व्यापारी के यहां अज्ञात चोर तीन दुकानों की दीवार तोड़कर 3 किलो चांदी के जेवरात चोरी कर ले गए थे। बारह दिन में यह दूसरी चोरी होने पर कस्बावासियों का कहना है कि पुलिस पस्त और चोर मस्त वाली कहावत सही साबित हो रही है।

इनपुट- अशोक भारती

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतीन बार असम के सीएम रहे गोगोई का 86 साल की उम्र में निधन, इंदिरा गांधी से नरसिंहराव तक केंद्र की राजनीति में रहे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें