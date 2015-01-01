पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर पालिका चुनाव:भरतपुर के बयाना में पहले दिन 6 उम्मीदवारों ने जमा कराएं 7 नामांकन पत्र, कोरोना के कारण कोई धूम धड़ाका नहीं

बयाना33 मिनट पहले
नामांकन करने पहुंचे उम्मीदवार।

भरतपुर जिले की बयाना नगर पालिका में 35 वार्डों के लिए आगामी 11 दिसंबर को होने वाले मतदान के लिए सोमवार से नामांकन प्रक्रिया का दौर शुरू हो गया। पहले दिन 6 उम्मीदवारों ने 7 नामांकन पत्र जमा कराया। कोरोना के कारण इस बार नामांकन भरने की प्रक्रिया के दौरान चहल-पहल कम दिखाई दे रही है। निर्वाचन अधिकारी के कक्ष में उम्मीदवार व उसके 1 प्रस्तावक को ही अंदर आने दिया जा रहा है।

नामांकन जमा कराने के निर्धारित समय सुबह 10:30 बजे से दोपहर 3:00 बजे तक निर्वाचन अधिकारी एसडीएम सुनील आर्य व सहायक निर्वाचन अधिकारी तहसीलदार गिर्राज प्रसाद बंसल कर्मचारियों के साथ निर्वाचन कक्ष में मौजूद रहे।

निर्वाचन अधिकारी एसडीएम सुनील आर्य ने बताया कि पहले दिन छह लोगों ने 7 नामांकन पत्र जमा कराया। नामांकन जमा कराने वालों में वार्ड 20 से मोनिका कुमारी, वार्ड 31 से कमल सिंह, वार्ड 27 से अशोक कुमार, वार्ड 8 से अभिलाषा शर्मा, वार्ड 14 से गिर्राज सिंह, वार्ड 15 से मधु कुमारी शामिल रहे। इनमें से कमल सिंह ने दो सेट नामांकन पत्र के जमा कराया। निर्वाचन कक्ष में घुसने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के हाथ सैनिटाइज कराए जा रहे हैं।

कोरोना के कारण कोई धूम धड़ाका नहीं

कोरोना गाइडलाइन के पालन में इस बार नामांकन भरने के दौरान धूम धड़ाका नहीं हो पा रहा है। प्रत्याशी बिना समर्थकों की भीड़ के चुनिंदा लोगों के साथ ही नामांकन जमा कराने एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंच रहे हैं। पहले की तरह ढोल नगाड़े भी इस बार नामांकन के दौरान नहीं बजाए जा रहे हैं। उधर, नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के बावजूद दोनों प्रमुख राजनीतिक दल भाजपा और कांग्रेस अपने उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी नहीं कर पाए हैं। इस कारण भी अभी नामांकन जमा कराने के काम में सुस्ती देखी जा रही है।

निर्वाचन अधिकारी एसडीएम सुनील आर्य व सहायक निर्वाचन अधिकारी तहसीलदार गिर्राज प्रसाद बंसल कर्मचारियों के साथ निर्वाचन कक्ष में मौजूद रहे।

देवउठनी एकादशी पर सर्वाधिक नामांकन जमा हो सकते हैं

नगर पालिका चुनाव से जुड़े जानकारों का कहना है कि आगामी 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी पर सर्वाधिक नामांकन जमा हो सकते हैं। क्योंकि तब तक दोनों दल अधिकतर वार्डों में अपने उम्मीदवार घोषित कर सकते हैं वहीं देवउठनी एकादशी होने से शुभ मुहूर्त भी है। उधर, नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार को 12:00 बजे से कांग्रेस की बैठक जिलाध्यक्ष शेर सिंह छुपा के फार्म हाउस पर होगी। बैठक में चुनाव के लिए प्रदेश संगठन की ओर से नियुक्त पर्यवेक्षक पूर्व संसदीय सचिव दिलीप सैनी व विधायक गोपाल मीणा मौजूद रहेंगे। वे कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ चुनावी रणनीति पर चर्चा करने के साथ ही चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं से बायोडाटा भी लेंगे।

