भरतपुर:राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस सप्ताह मनाया जा रहा, बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ पर पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता में 6 से 12 तक कि छात्राओं ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता में 6 से 12 तक कि छात्राओं ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया।

महिला अधिकारिता विभाग द्वारा राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस सप्ताह मनाया जा रहा है। जिसमें आज बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ पर पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। इसका आयोजन नेहरू विद्या मंदिर उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय भरतपुर में किया गया। जिसमें 6 से 12 तक कि छात्राओं ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया।

महिला अधिकारिता विभाग के उप निदेशक अमित गुप्ता ने बताया अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस पर प्रथम स्थान पर खुशी और द्वितीय स्थान भूमिका को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। महिला शक्ति केंद्र की महिला कल्याण अधिकारी रेखा पाराशर ने बताया कि बेटियों को आगे लाने एवं उनकी प्रतिभाओं को निखारने के लिए सरकार द्वारा समय-समय विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन कराया जाता है। इस अवसर पर महिला शक्ति केंद्र की जिला समन्वयक बुलबुल शर्मा, वन स्टॉप सेंटर की नीलम शर्मा आदि उपस्थित रहे।

