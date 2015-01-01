पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेल परिसर में सामान फेंकते आरोपी गिरफ्तार:युवक से 4 मोबाइल, 2 ईयर फोन, 2 चार्जर और 2 हीटर स्प्रिंग जब्त

भरतपुर3 मिनट पहले
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी।
  • पकड़े गए युवक ने अपना नाम गोपालगढ़ मोहल्ला भरतपुर शहर निवासी 21 वर्षीय प्रशांत पुत्र पुष्पेंद्र जाट बताया

सेवर सेंट्रल जेल परिसर में निषिद्ध सामग्री फेंकने का प्रयास करते हुए जेल सुरक्षा में लगे आरएसी के जवानों ने एक युवक को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए युवक के कब्जे से 4 पैकेट मिले, जिनमें से 2 पैकेट जुराब में लिपटे हुए थे। प्राप्त पैकेटों में 2 सेमसंग के मोबाइल, 2 ईयर फोन, 2 मोबाइल चार्जर और प्लास्टिक की गेंदों के अंदर रखी 2 हीटर स्प्रिंग बरामद की है। पूछताछ में पकड़े गए युवक ने अपना नाम गोपालगढ़ मोहल्ला भरतपुर शहर निवासी 21 वर्षीय प्रशांत पुत्र पुष्पेंद्र जाट बताया है।

पुलिस पूछताछ में आरोपी ने कबूल किया है कि रुपयों के लालच में जेल में बंद बंदी जीतू तथा बंटी के कहने पर उन्हें मोबाइल, चार्जर आदि पहुंचाने के लिए फैंक रहा था। इस संबंध में 13वीं आरएसी बटालियन जेल सुरक्षा के कांस्टेबल देवीसिंह ने पुलिस थाना सेवर में आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया है।

थानाधिकारी राजेश खटाना पुलिस निरीक्षक ने बताया कि दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि आरएसी जाप्ता बदली के समय रविवार की रात्रि 8.55 बजे एक संदिग्ध व्यक्ति जेल प्रहरी आवास व मैस के पास देखा। जो डंडा नंबर -08 की दीवार के पास कुछ सामान जेल परिसर के भीतर फेंकने की कोशिश कर रहा था। मैस के निकट तैनात प्रहरी कांस्टेबल देवी सिंह एवं महिला कांस्टेबल पपीता ने आरोपी को देखा। जिस पर उसे टोका-टोकी की तो वह भागने लगा, लेकिन बाद में पीछा करके आरोपी प्रशांत काे पकड़ लिया।

थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि आरोपी प्रशांत के खिलाफ अपराध की धारा 42 राजस्थान कारागृह संशोधन विधेयक-2015 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। साथ ही उसके कब्जे से मिली निषिद्ध सामग्री मोबाइल, चार्जर, ईयर फोन, हीटर स्प्रिंग आदि को जब्त कर पूछताछ की जा रही है। उक्त मामले में एएसआई अनिल कुमार अनुसंधान कर रहे हैं।

इनपुट- संत कौशिक

