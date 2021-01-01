पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भरतपुर में दुष्कर्मी को 10 साल की जेल:शौच को गई नाबालिग से किया था गलत काम, जज बोले- किया गया कृत्य पशुवत

भरतपुर36 मिनट पहले
पुलिस गिरफ्त में दुष्कर्म का दोषी। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस गिरफ्त में दुष्कर्म का दोषी।

करीब 3 साल पूर्व शौच को गई 14 साल की बालिका के साथ दुष्कर्म के मामले में 10 साल की सजा सुनाई गई है। साथ ही 20 हजार का जुर्माना भी लगाया गया। दुष्कर्मी को स्पेशल कोर्ट पोक्सो संख्या-2 के न्यायाधीश गजेंद्रपाल मोघा ने सजा सुनाई। अभियुक्त जिला दौसा के महुआ थानांतर्गत गांव बालाहेड़ी निवासी 30 वर्षीय रामसिंह पुत्र हजारी है। जिसे अदालत के आदेश पर सेवर सेंट्रल भेज दिया गया है।

न्यायाधीश ने फैसले में लिखा है कि अभियुक्त द्वारा किया गया यह अपराध समाज के प्रति अपराध है। जब बालिका शौच को गई, अभियुक्त ने उसे पकड़कर बलात्कार किया। यदि ऐसे अपराधी के साथ नरमी का रुख अपनाया गया तो इससे समाज में गलत संदेश जाएगा। यह सामाजिक व्यवस्था पर आघात होगा। अभियुक्त के द्वारा किए गए कृत्य से पीड़िता को मानसिक एवं शारीरिक रूप से आघात पहुंचा है, जो उसके भविष्य को भी प्रभावित करेगा तथा उसके विवाह में भी कठिनाई आ सकती है। अभियुक्त द्वारा किया गया कृत्य पशुवत है। इसलिए अपराध की गंभीरता को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए अभियुक्त रामसिंह को 10 वर्ष के कठोर कारावास और 20 हजार रुपए अर्थदंड की सजा से दंडित किया जाता है।

ये था मामला

विशिष्ट लोक अभियोजक महाराजसिंह एडवोकेट ने बताया कि उच्चैन थाना क्षेत्र के गांव कल्याण नगला निवासी 14 वर्षीय नाबालिग बालिका नदबई थाने के गांव नगला ऊंच स्थित अपने बूआ-फूफा के पास गृह प्रवेश के कार्यक्रम में शामिल हाेने गई थी। 29 नवंबर 2017 की रात बालिका को उसकी बूआ शौच के लिए जंगल की ओर ले गई थी। जहां अभियुक्त रामसिंह पहले से ही एक पेड़ के नीचे खड़ा दिखाई दिया, जो उसका परिचित था। उसने बालिका को रामसिंह के साथ भेज दिया कि वह निकट ही खेत तक बालिका को शौच कराने बैठा आए ताकि वह डरे नहीं। काफी देर के बाद जब बालिका घर नहीं लौटी तो चिंता हुई, उसे देखने खेत की तरफ गए तो बालिका रोती मिली। बालिका ने राेेते हुए बूआ को बताया कि रामसिंह ने उसके साथ गलत काम किया है। इस पर 30 नवंबर को थाना नदबई पुलिस में परिजनों ने आरोपी रामसिंह के खिलाफ बालिका के साथ दुष्कर्म करने का मुकदमा दर्ज कराया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर अदालत में चालान पेश किया।

(रिपोर्ट- संत कौशिक)

