सावधान रहिए:मौसम में कूलिंग-हीटिंग अधिक होने से संक्रमण का खतरा, भरतपुर में दिन और रात के तापमान में 17 डिग्री का अंतर, श्वास संबंधी रोगी बढ़े

भरतपुर28 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर। मौसम में कूलिंग-हीटिंग अधिक होने से संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ गया है।
  • मौसम में यह उतार-चढ़ाव और धुंध भरा माहौल सेहत के हानिकारक

(प्रमोद कल्याण)। इन दिनों सावधान रहने की जरूरत है, क्योंकि मौसम में कूलिंग और हीटिंग अधिक है। यानी रात भर ठंड और दोपहर में तेज धूप। इससे संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ सकता है। विशेषकर कोरोना का क्योंकि इस मौसम/तापमान के उतार-चढ़ाव भरे माहौल में फेफड़े, गले, श्वास से जुड़ी बीमारियां बढ़ रही हैं।

शनिवार को रात का तापमान 13.7 डिग्री और दिन का तापमान 30.5 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया। यानी दोनों तापमान में 16.8 डिग्री का अंतर है। ऐसे में शाम होते ही ठंडक बढ़ जाती है। सुबह 11 बजे के बाद से धूप और तपिश रहती है। ऐसा पिछले कई दिन से है।

मौसम के इस मिजाज से सावधान रहने की आवश्यकता है क्योंकि ऐसा मौसम सेहत के लिए हानिकारक है। इससे फेफड़े, गले और श्वास से जुड़ी बीमारियां बढ़ती हैं। मौसम विशेषज्ञ आरके सिंह का कहना है कि मौसम में कूलिंग/हीटिंग में काफी अंतर है क्योंकि धूप निकलने ही दिन का तापमान घंटे दो घंटे बाद ही पारा 28 डिग्री के पार पहुंच रहा है और शाम होते ही तापमान 15 डिग्री पर आने लगता है। इसलिए शाम ढलते ही ठंडक तेजी से बढ़ती है। ऐसी स्थिति में धुंध और बादल छाने की संभावनाएं भी बन जाती है।

ठंड से श्वास नली में अकड़न
आरबीएम अस्पताल के श्वास रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. कैलाश शर्मा का कहना है कि सेहत के लिहाज से मौसम में यह उतार-चढ़ाव और धुंध भरा माहौल हानिकारक है क्योंकि दिन और रात के तापमान में ज्यादा अंतर के कारण लोग ऊनी कपड़े पहनने को लेकर लापरवाही बरतते हैं।

ऐसे में ठंड की वजह से श्वास नली में अकड़न आ जाती है। श्वास, फेफड़े और त्वचा संबंधी बीमारियां बढ़ती हैं। पिछले चार-पांच दिन में ऐसे रोगियों की संख्या बढ़ी है। चूंकि इन दिनों कोरोना संक्रमण का भी खतरा है। इसलिए लोगों को ज्यादा सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए। सुबह-शाम ऊनी कपड़े पहनने के साथ गुनगुने पानी का उपयोग करें। संक्रमण की शिकायत को गंभीरता से लें।
आगे क्या... पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से छाए बादल, ठंड बढेग़ी
इधर, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण शनिवार को बादल और धुंध का असर देखा गया। सूर्यदेव देरी से दिखाई दिए। दोपहर बाद भी धुंध और बादल थे। इससे दिन के तापमान में एक डिग्री की कमी आई है। वहीं रात का तापमान 1.9 डिग्री बढ़ गया है। आर्द्रता 72.6 प्रतिशत पहुंच गई है। दो-तीन दिन ऐसा ही माहौल रहेगा। इससे दिन का तापमान गिरेगा और रात का स्थित रह सकता है।

