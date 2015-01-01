पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भरतपुर में बढ़ने लगी सर्दी:सर्द हवा से रात में टूटा 5 साल का रिकॉर्ड, तापमान 8 डिग्री; दाे दिन में और गिरेगा पारा

भरतपुर6 मिनट पहले
पक्षी भोजन तलाशने के दौरान पानी में भीगने पर ठंड से राहत पाने और पंखों को सुखाने के लिए पंख फैलाकर बैठ जाते हैं।
  • मौसम जानकारों के मुताबिक तापमान में और कमी होगी, दाे दिन बाद तेज ठंडक हाेगी

जम्मू कश्मीर से गुजरे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण ठंड ने अपना रूप दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। सोमवार को सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात थी। तापमान 8.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया। यह पांच साल का नवंबर में सबसे कम तापमान है। मौसम जानकारों के मुताबिक तापमान में और कमी होगी। दाे दिन बाद तेज ठंडक हाेगी। क्योंकि तब तक विक्षोभ के कारण पंजाब में छाए बादल छंट जाएंगे और हवा की गति बढ़ जाएगी।

बर्फीली हवाएं तापमान में दो से तीन डिग्री की कमी ला सकती हैं। हालांकि, अभी एक दाे दिन तापमान के 11 डिग्री के आसपास ही बने रहने के आसार हैं। इधर, ट्रेंड के मुताबिक दिसंबर के मध्य में तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंचता है। इस बार इससे भी कम पारा दर्ज हाेने के आसार बने हुए है। नवंबर में 2018 में 7 नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 9.5 डिग्री था। इसलिए सर्दी से बच कर रहिए। सुबह-शाम ऊनी कपड़े अवश्य पहनिए। अगर मौसम बीमारी की चपेट में आए तो कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा भी बढ़ जाता है। मौसमी बीमारियों के लक्षण भी कोरोना से मिलते-जुलते हैं। ऐसे कोरोना टेस्ट कराना पड़ सकता है। इधर, दिन का तापमान स्थिर बना रहेगा। सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

अब पंख सुखाने लगे पक्षी
केवलादेव राष्ट्रीय पक्षी की झीलों में भोजन तलाशने वाले देशी-विदेशी परिंदों को इन दिनों पगडंडियों के आसपास पेड़ों की सूखी शाखों पर धूप सेंकते देख सकते हैं। क्योंकि पक्षी भोजन तलाशने के दौरान पानी में भीगने पर ठंड से राहत पाने और पंखों को सुखाने के लिए पंख फैलाकर बैठ जाते हैं। सूखने पर फिर से भोजन की तलाश में जुट जाते हैं। इनमें कोरमोरेंट, इंडियन सेग, डब चिक, स्नेक वर्ड आदि प्रमुख हैं।

आगे क्या....दो दिन में गिरेगा पारा
रात के पारे में गिरावट का दौर प्रारंभ हो गया है। मौसम विशेषज्ञ आरके सिंह के अनुसार जम्मू कश्मीर से एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ गुजरा है। इससे बर्फबारी हाे रही है। इससे पंजाब में बादल छाए हुए हैं। लेकिन आजकल में विक्षोभ का असर कम होते ही बादल हट जाएंगे और हवा की गति बढ़ जाएगी। चूंकि हवा का रुख उत्तरी है। इसलिए सर्दी का प्रभाव बढ़ जाएगा। सोमवार को हवा की गति 1.3 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा रही। वहीं आर्द्रता 72 प्रतिशत दर्ज की गई।

इनपुट- प्रमोद कल्याण

