एक तरफा प्यार में युवती की हत्या:छत पर पौधों में पानी देने गई युवती को पड़ोसी युवक ने गले में मारी गोली, चीख सुनकर पहुंची छोटी बहन को खून से लथपथ मिली

भरतपुर31 मिनट पहले
मृतक युवती अंकिता घर की छत पर पौधों में पानी देने गई थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
मृतक युवती अंकिता घर की छत पर पौधों में पानी देने गई थी।

शहर के कोतवाली थाना इलाके में स्थित मुखर्जी नगर में मंगलवार सुबह एक युवती की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। युवती का नाम अंकिता (19) बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस के अनुसार पड़ोस में रहने वाले युवक सुनील ने एक तरफा प्रेम में इस युवती को गोली मारी है। गोली मारकर वह फरार हो गया है। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद पुलिस और एफएसएल की टीम मौके पर पहुंची।

पुलिस ने बताया कि मृतक युवती अंकिता मंगलवार सुबह छत पर पौधों में पानी डालने गई थी। युवती के माता-पिता टीचर हैं। जो गणतंत्र दिवस कार्यक्रम के लिए स्कूल जा चुके थे। घर पर केवल छोटी बहन थी। इस दौरान युवक भी छत पर चढ़कर आ गया। दोनों के बीच किसी बात को लेकर विवाद हुआ। इसके बाद युवक ने युवती को गोली मार दी। बताया जा रहा है कि युवक ने गले के पास गोली मारी। हालांकि पोस्टमार्टम की रिपोर्ट के बाद स्पष्ट तौर पर बातें सामने आएंगी।

बहन की चींख सुन छत पर पहंची छोटी बहन, आरोपी भागता दिखा

बहन की चींख और गोली की आवाज सुनकर छोटी बहन छत पर पहुंची। जहां बड़ी बहन खून से लथपथ मिली और पड़ोसी युवक कूदकर भागता हुआ दिखा। गोली चलने और चीख पुकार की आवाज सुन पड़ोसी मौके पर पहुंचे। इसके बाद लोगों ने घायल अवस्था में लड़की को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया।

अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा।
अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा।

पहले भी हुआ था विवाद

लोगों ने बताया कि युवक और युवती के बीच पहले भी विवाद हुआ था। बाद में राजीनामा करवा दिया गया। आज जानकारी मिली कि युवक ने युवती को गोली मार दी।

पिता बोले- आए दिन परेशान करता था आरोपी

मृतक के पिता ने बताया कि वे और उनकी पत्नी गणतंत्र दिवस की ड्यूटी पर स्कूल गए हुए थे। पीछे से सुनील घर में घुस गया। सुनील बेटी को काफी समय से परेशान कर रहा था। जो आए दिन उसका पीछा करता रहता था।

डॉग स्क्वॉड मौके पर पहुंची

सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची कोतवाली थाना पुलिस ने डॉग स्क्वॉड को भी बुलाया। पुलिस की माने तो यह मामला प्रेम प्रसंग का था। आरोपी लड़का पड़ोस का रहने वाला है। पिछले वर्षों में भी इस बात को लेकर दोनों परिवारों के बीच झगड़ा हुआ था। जहां लोगों ने बैठकर उनका सुलह करवाया था, लेकिन आज अचानक सिरफिरे आशिक ने एक तरफा प्रेम के चलते युवती की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी।

डॉग स्क्वॉड मौके पर पहुंची।
डॉग स्क्वॉड मौके पर पहुंची।

