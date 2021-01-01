पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोहरे के कारण रविवार रात 8.40 बजे हुआ हादसा:ऊंचा नगला-रूपवास रोड पर खड़ी ट्रॉली से टकराई बाइक, बाइक सवार युवक गंभीर घायल

कोहरे की घनी चादर के चलते रविवार की देर रात्रि नेशनल हाईवे पर दो हादसे हुए। पहला हादसा ऊंचा नगला से रूपवास जाने वाले मार्ग पर रविवार रात 8.40 बजे हुआ। घटना में सड़क किनारे खड़ी एक ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली से एक बाइक सवार टकरा गया। जिससे उसके गंभीर चोटें आईं। थानाधिकारी चिकसाना रामनाथ सिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि हथैनी निवासी 22 वर्षीय पिंटी पुत्र जगदीश अपने दोस्त 23 वर्षीय रोहताश पुत्र नंदकिशोर के साथ बाइक पर सवार होकर धौलपुर से भरतपुर लौट रहा था। ऊंचा नगला से कुछ ही दूर पहले कोहरा अधिक छाने के कारण वहां सड़क किनारे खड़ी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली से बाइक टकरा गई।

बाइक को रोहताश चला रहा था, जबकि पिंटी बाइक पर पीछे बैठा हुआ था। पिंटी ने हेलमेट नहीं पहन रखा था। दुर्घटना में पिंटी का सिर ट्रॉली के डाले से लगा, जिससे उसके सिर में गंभीर चोटें आईं। जबकि बाइक को चला हरे रोहताश के हेलमेट पहने हुए होने के कारण उसके छुटपुट चोटें आईं। सूचना मिलने पर मौके से जाकर पिंटी को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया, साथ ही उसके परिजनों को सूचित कर बुलाया। बाद में परिजन पिंटी की हालत को चिंताजनक देखते हुए एक निजी अस्पताल में ले गए। जहां उसके सिर का ऑपरेशन कराना पड़ा।

इधर दूसरी सड़क दुर्घटना आगरा-जयपुर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर स्थित भारत पेट्रोलियम पंप के सामने हुई। यहां जयपुर से आगरा की ओर जा रही एक निजी बस ने रात्रि करीब 10.10 बजे सामने जा रही तूडी से भरी एक ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली में बस को ठोक दिया। टक्कर इस कदर हुई कि ट्रैक्टर का चालक उचट कर सड़क किनारे जा गिरा और ट्रॉली सड़क पर पलट गई।

ट्रॉली में भरी तूडी सड़क पर बिखर गई। थानाधिकारी रामनाथ सिंह ने बताया कि बाद में क्रेम मंगाकर ट्रॉली को सड़क से हटाया गया। तूड़ी को भी सड़क किनारे किया गया। बाद में ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली और निजी बस दोनों को जब्त कर ऊंचा नगला पुलिस चौकी पर ले आया गया। उक्त घटना में बस में बैठी सवारियों के छुटपुट चोटें आईं। लेकिन बाद में वे किसी अन्य वाहन से अपने गंतव्य के लिए रवाना हो गए।

