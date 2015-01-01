पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरीद-फरोख्त:रिजल्ट से पहले बाड़ाबंदी, कामां से भाजपा प्रत्याशियों को आगरा भेजा

भरतपुर32 मिनट पहले
बयाना. मतगणना कक्ष में जाली व टेबल कुर्सी लगाते कर्मचारी।
  • 8 निकायों के लिए आज होगी वोटों की गिनती, परिणाम दोपहर तक आएंगे
  • बयाना में ‌‌15 से 20 लाख रुपए में हो सकता है पार्षद का सौदा

जिले की आठ नगर पालिकाओं के लिए रविवार को वोटों की गिनती होगी, लेकिन जीतने वाले संभावित पार्षदों की बाडाबंदी पहले ही हो गई। चेयरमैन पद के दावेदार प्रारंभिक रुझान के साथ ही हर वार्ड से कंटेस्ट में आ रहे उम्मीदवारों को अपने गुट में लेने में जुटे हैं। जिताऊ माने जा रहे उम्मीदवारों को कैप्चर करना शुरू कर दिया। संभावित विजेताओं के मोबाइल भी स्विच ऑफ हो चुके हैं।

माना जा रहा है कि पार्षदों की खरीद-फरोख्त भी होगी। बयाना में पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष विनोद बट्टा तथा भाजपा की ओर से पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष प्रवेश चौधरी के पति धर्मसिंह चौधरी गुट चेयरमैन पद के प्रबल दावेदार हैं। 20 साल से नगर पालिका की राजनीति इन दोनों गुटों के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती रही है।

बट्टा खुद तथा उनकी पत्नी पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष ऊषा अग्रवाल, पुत्र शुभ अग्रवाल व पुत्रवधू सीप चुनावी मैदान में हैं। धर्मसिंह चौधरी के पुत्र धीरज ने चुनाव लड़ा है। यहां पार्षदों की खरीद-फरोख्त की चर्चा आम है। माना जा रहा है कि 15-20 लाख रुपए में एक पार्षद का सौदा हो सकता है। जरुरत पड़ने पर ज्यादा पैसा भी दिया जा सकता है।

कामां; मतगणना से पहले ही भाजपा ने उम्मीदवार भूमिगत
कामां में भाजपा की ओर से यहां मतदान के 2 घंटे बाद ही अपने उम्मीदवारों को पार्टी की बैठक बुलाने के बहाने बुला लिया और उन्हें जिले की सीमा के बाहर भेज दिया। भाजपा द्वारा करीब 25 से 30 अपने उम्मीदवारों को कब्जे में लेकर उन्हें भूमिगत गया है। भाजपा की कैंपेन में शामिल भाजपा के उम्मीदवार ने बताया कि अभी तो हम चार पांच गाड़ियों में सवार होकर आगरा के समीप एक रिसॉर्ट में डेरा डाले पड़े हुए हैं। पालिकाध्यक्ष सामान्य महिला के लिए आरक्षित है। दूसरी ओर कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर से भी नगर पालिका में अपना बोर्ड बनाने के लिए भरसक प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। मतगणना के दौरान सुरक्षा के कड़े बंदोबस्त रहेंगे।

नगर; पूर्व विधायक अनीता सिंह भी समर्थन जुटाने में जुटी
भाजपा की पूर्व विधायक अनीता सिंह के साथ जिताऊ उम्मीदवारों का समर्थन जुटाने के लिए संपर्क किया जा रहा है। जबकि कांग्रेस द्वारा परिणाम की घोषणा के बाद ही निर्वाचित पार्षदों की लांबिग शुरू होने की संभावना है। पालिकाध्यक्ष के पद पर हाल नपा उपाध्यक्ष रामअवतार मित्तल की बतौर भाजपा प्रत्याशी दावेदारी सुनिश्चित है। उन्होंने अपने बड़े बेटे राहुल 21 व नजदीकी साथी विनोद मिश्रा को वार्ड संख्या 23 से मैदान में उतारा है। कांग्रेस की ओर से फिलहाल दावेदारी के रूप में प्रकाश अंबेश दिखाई दे रहे हैं। पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष डा गोविंद की सक्रियता बढ़ने पर वार्ड संख्या 16 से उनके परिवार की प्रवेश शर्मा दावेदारी रख सकती है।

वैर; भरतपुर सांसद रंजीता के भाई भी लड़ रहे चुनाव
यहां 25 में से 24 वार्ड के 140 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत का फैसला होगा। नपा का चेयरमैन अनुसूचित जाति के लिए आरक्षित है तथा 8 वार्डों में अनुसूचित जाति के प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में है। चेयरमैन के दावेदार के रूप में चुनावी मैदान में उतरे वार्ड 2 से उषा कुमारी व नेहा कुमारी, वार्ड 8 से अरविन्द व पिन्टू बूटौलिया, वार्ड 15 से चंद्रशेखर व वीकेश कुमार, वार्ड 16 से कृपा जाटव, वार्ड 17 से अनीता महावर, वार्ड 18 से विष्णु कुमार व सांसद रंजीता कोली के भाई खेमचंद कोली, वार्ड 20 से पूर्व चेयरमैन सुनील कुमार तथा वार्ड 24 से नरेन्द्र कुमार गौर प्रमुख रूप से है।
कुम्हेर; नपा में बनेगा कांग्रेस बोर्ड
यहां विधायक विश्वेंद्र सिंह का खासा असर है। पहले के चुनाव में भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने 10-10 सीटे जाती थी। सरकार भाजपा की थी फिर भी कांग्रेस का चेयरमैन बना था। इस बार भी विधायक के असर के कारण कांग्रेस की ही बोर्ड बनेगा। यहां चेयरमैन की सीट सामान्य है कई दावेदारों के नाम सामने आ रहे हैं।

भुसावर...प्रत्याशी जता रहे दावेदारी मुख्य रुप से वार्ड नंबर 2, वार्ड नंबर 5, वार्ड नंबर 10, वार्ड नंबर 23 की दावेदारी की चर्चाएं आम है। प्रकाश चंद जाटव की धर्मपत्नी सुनीता देवी, अमर सिंह जाटव, चरणदास जाटव, चिरमोली राम जाटव, पूर्व चेयरमैन देशराज पहाड़िया की पत्नी सुमन जो सामान्य सीट से चेयरमैन मुकेश तिवारी की पत्नी अनीता के सामने चुनाव लड़ी है।

