पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bharatpur
  • BJP Leader Alka Gurjar Tells The Merits Of The Bill, Said The MSP Retained, The Company's Suzerainty Over The Agricultural Land Is A Lie

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मैदान में उतरी भाजपा:अलका गुर्जर ने बताईं कृषि बिलों की खूबियां, एमएसपी कायम, कंपनी का कृषि भूमि पर आधिपत्य सरासर झूठ

भरतपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा की राष्ट्रीय मंत्री डॉ. अलका गुर्जर प्रेस को संबोधित करते हुए। अलका ने कृषि बिलों के फायदों को गिनाया।
  • अलका बोलीं, किसान आंदोलन में देश को तोड़ने की बात कही जा रही

दिल्ली में कृषि कानून को लेकर किसानों से आंदोलन से आहत भारतीय जनता पार्टी भी अब मैदान में उतर आई है। भाजपा ने कृषि बिल में किसानों को खूबियों को बताने का निर्णय लिया है। इसके लिए सीनियर लीडरों का जिलों का दौरा होगा। बाद में किसानों तक भाजपा कार्यकर्ता पहुंच कर बिल में किसानों के हित में किए गए प्रावधानों की जानकारी देंगे।

इस क्रम में बुधवार को भाजपा की राष्ट्रीय मंत्री डॉ. अलका गुर्जर भरतपुर आईं। उन्होंने प्रेस वार्ता की, जिसमें कृषि बिल को किसानों का हितैषी बताया। साथ ही कहा कि निजी स्वार्थ से जुड़े कुछ लोग सीधे-साधे किसानों को भ्रमित करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

अलका बोलीं, एमएसपी पर खरीद चालू
उन्होंने कहा, एमएसपी पर खरीद भी चालू है और पंजाब में ही धान की 54 करोड़ रुपए की रिकॉर्ड खरीद हुई है। सरकार ने वार्ता के द्वार खोले हुए हैं। सरकार सुझाव लेकर संशोधन के लिए भी तैयार है, लेकिन कुछ स्वार्थी लोग केवल अपना हित साधना चाहते हैं।

यह आंदोलन अनुचित, दुराग्रही और किसान विरोधी हैं। कृषक की भूमि पर आधिपत्य कम्पनी का हो जाएगा, यह सरासर झूठ है। डॉ गुर्जर ने कहा कि तीनों नए कृषि कानून वर्षों से आढ़तियों और बिचौलियों के द्वारा दबाए जा रहे किसानों को उनका हक दिलाएंगे। कांग्रेस पार्टी के साथ विपक्षी पार्टियां इस बिल का विरोध कर रही हैं या भ्रमित करने की कोशिश कर रही हैं।

कांग्रेस ने 2019 के घोषणा पत्र में इस विधेयक को लागू करने की बात कही थी जिसमें कहा था कि कांग्रेस ए.पी.एम.सी को निरस्त कर देगी। कृषि उत्पादों के व्यापार की व्यवस्था करेगी जिसमें निर्यात और अंतरराज्य व्यापार भी शामिल होगा जो सभी प्रतिबंधों से मुक्त होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि वन नेशन-वन मार्केट के तहत किसान को फसल को कहीं भी बेच सकता है।

किसान केवल फसल का अनुबंध करेगा, भूमि का नहीं
किसान द्वारा किए गए करार में सिर्फ फसल का अनुबंध होगा उसकी भूमि का नहीं। साथ ही खेत में फसल उगाने का अधिकार केवल किसान को होगा। इस मौके पर जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ शैलेश सिंह, प्रवक्ता नरेश सेन आदि उपस्थित थे।

बोलीं, किसान आंदोलन में देश को तोड़ने की बात कही जा रही
किसान आंदोलन में खालिस्तान और पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय मंत्री डॉ. गुर्जर ने कहा कि किसान आंदोलन में शरजील इमाम और खालिस्तान के पोस्टर लहराए जा रहे हैं। खालिस्तान और पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाए जा रहे हैं। किसान आंदोलन में देश को तोड़ने की बात कही जा रही है। पिज्जा बर्गर की पार्टियां की जा रही हैं किसान आंदोलन को आगे उन लोगों द्वारा बढ़ाया जा रहा है जिनके व्यक्तिगत हित प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। सरकार ने इस बिल को लागू करने से पहले 93 लाख लोगों की राय ली थी।

(रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशाह के बंगाल दौरे से पहले TMC विधायक शुभेंदु का इस्तीफा, भाजपा ने कहा- आना चाहें तो स्वागत है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें