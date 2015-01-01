पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजनीति:भाजपा अब कामां में भी संकटग्रस्त, खेमे में दूसरी बार हुई बगावत

भरतपुर/कामांएक घंटा पहले
  • कांग्रेस के खेमे में 3 से बढ़कर 23 पार्षद होने के बाद अब उसका बोर्ड बनना लगभग तय, भाजयुमो जिला उपाध्यक्ष हुए कांग्रेसी

भारतीय जनता पार्टी अब कामां में भी संकट में आ गई है। क्योंकि भाजपा खेमे में बुधवार को दूसरी बगावत हो गई है। गुरुवार को भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा के जिला उपाध्यक्ष धीरज अवस्थी भाजपा को छोड़ कांग्रेस खेमे में चले गए। इसकी पुष्टि उन्होंने भास्कर से की है। उनके साथ 5 अन्य पार्षद भी बताए।

साथ ही भाजपा के पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष सर्वेश सैनी की भतीजी रेनु जिसे भाजपा ने टिकट नहीं दिया था और निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़कर जीतीं वह भी कांग्रेस के खेमे में शामिल हो गई हैं। इससे भाजपा की हालत पतली है। जानकारों का कहना है कि कांग्रेस के खेमे में अब पार्षदों की संख्या 23 पहुंच गई है। इसलिए कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनना तय है। ज्ञात रहे कि 35 सदस्यीय निकाय में भाजपा के सर्वाधिक 15 पार्षद जीते थे।

यानी बहुमत के पास थी और 7 पार्षदों का जुगाड़ भी कर लिया था। यहां कांग्रेस को 3 सीटें ही मिली थीं, लेकिन विधायक जाहिदा खान की रणनीति के आगे भाजपा के पूर्व मंत्री जवाहर सिंह बेढ़म का पार्षद मैनेजमेंट गड़बड़ाता जा रहा है। क्योंकि भाजपा खेमे से पार्षदों का टूटकर कांग्रेस में जाने का सिलसिला जारी है।

इससे पहले भाजपा के मंडल अध्यक्ष प्रदीप गोयल की पत्नी सीमा गोयल और उनके समर्थक पार्षद भाजपा खेमे को छोड़ आए और आखिरी समय में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए सीमा ने निर्दलीय पर्चा दाखिल कर दिया था। बदले हालात में माना जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस बोर्ड बनाने में कामयाब रहेगी। वैसे भाजपा को तोड़फोड़ की पहले ही आशंका थी।

इसलिए भाजपा ने यूपी में योगी सरकार को ध्यान में रखते हुए वृंदावन में कैंप लगाया था। ताकि जबरदस्ती नहीं हो सके। लेकिन भाजपा यहां गलती कर गई। पार्टी के पदाधिकारी और विश्वास पात्र करीब 6 पार्षदों को खुला छोड़ दिया। कांग्रेस ने इन पर डोरे डाले और पार्टी की फूट को अपने हित में साधने में कामयाब रही है। यद्यपि अभी भी भाजपा अपना बोर्ड बनाने का दम भर रही है।

भाजपा के अब 5 कैंप, सभी उत्तर प्रदेश में
भाजपा केवल 5 निकायों के लिए प्रयासरत है। डीग में लगभग निर्विरोध निर्वाचन होने के कारण तथा भुसावर और वैर के पार्षदों के लिए भी कैंपिंग नहीं की जा रही है। पार्टी ने 5 निकायों के लिए यूपी के मथुरा जिले में खेमेबंदी की है, ताकि यूपी पुलिस की सहायता से जबरदस्ती खेमे में सेंध को रोका जा सके। इधर, भाजपा के संभाग प्रभारी मुकेश दाधीच ने कहा कि पार्टी के सिंबल पर जीते पार्षद अगर पार्टी के प्रशिक्षण शिविर/कैंप में शामिल नहीं हुए तो उनके खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

भुसावर; कांग्रेस पार्षद ने लगाए मंत्री पर आरोप, आत्महत्या करने के लिए दी धमकी

इधर, भुसावर में कांग्रेस को भी पार्टी पार्षद चिरमोली राम जाटव के बगावती तेवरों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। भुसावर के वार्ड संख्या 23 से कांग्रेस टिकट पर जीते चिरमोली राम जाटव ने गत दिवस निर्दलीय तौर पर पर्चा दाखिल कर दिया था। बुधवार को उनका वीडियो वायरल हुआ, जिसमें उन्होंने मंत्री भजनलाल जाटव पर पार्टी पार्षद को दरकिनार कर निर्दलीय सुनीता को चुनाव लड़ाने पर आपत्ति जताई है। जाटव ने इसे विश्वासघात बताते हुए न्याय नहीं मिलने पर आत्महत्या तक की धमकी दी है। जाटव ने वीडियो की पुष्टि की है। इधर, मंत्री भजनलाल का कहना है कि चिरमोली राम के नाम पर सभ पार्षद सहमत नहीं थे इसलिए सुनीता को कांग्रेस का सिंबल दिया गया है।

कांग्रेस; 22 से 148 पहुंची पार्षदों की संख्या
कांग्रेस को चुनाव में 22 वार्डों में ही जीत हासिल हुई थी, लेकिन अब उनके खेमे में 148 पार्षद हैं, जिनमें करीब 15 भाजपा के पार्षद भी बताए। बदली स्थितियों में माना जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस सभी आठों निकायों में अपना बोर्ड बना लेगी। डीग में कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार निरंजन टकसालिया का निर्विरोध निर्वाचन तय है। डीग में केवल एक पर्चा दाखिल हुआ था और बुधवार को जांच में सही पाया गया।

टकसालिया के चेयरमैन बनने की घोषणा गुरुवार को हो जाएगी। इधर, बुधवार को 8 निकायों में चुनाव लड़ रहे 19 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन पत्रों की जांच की गई, जो सही पाए गए। गुरुवार को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापसी होगी। चुनाव 20 दिसंबर को होगा। तब तक खेमेबंदी मजबूत बनाए रखने की चुनौती सभी पार्टियों और उम्मीदवारों के समक्ष है। चुनाव को लेकर जिला प्रशासन भी नजर बनाए हुए हैं।

