नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष का चुनाव:भाजपा का डैमेज कंट्रोल, पूनिया के हस्तक्षेप से कामां में बागी सीमा को बनाया पार्टी प्रत्याशी

भरतपुर39 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
भरतपुर। कामां नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भाजपा ने सीमा गोयल को चुनाव मैदान में उतार है।
  • बयाना में निर्दलीय ने लिया नाम वापस, बट्टा बने अध्यक्ष

कामां में बगावत का सामना कर रही भाजपा अब डैमेज कंट्रोल में जुटी है। संभाग प्रभारी मुकेश दाधीच द्वारा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया को भेजी गई रिपोर्ट के बाद पार्टी ने नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष पद का उम्मीदवार बदल दिया है। भाजपा ने अब मंडल अध्यक्ष प्रदीप गोयल की पत्नी सीमा गोयल को अपना अधिकृत उम्मीदवार बनाया है। इसे पार्टी की ओर से पूर्व में प्रत्याशी पुष्पा गोयल ने भी समर्थन दे दिया है।

इसकी पुष्टि पुष्पा गोयल सहित संभाग प्रभारी मुकेश दाधीच, जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. शैलेषसिंह, पूर्व मंत्री जवाहर सिंह, पूर्व प्रधान रविंद्र जैन ने की है। बताया जाता है कि प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया ने एसडीएम को स्पीड पोस्ट से एक लेटर भी भेजा है। यद्यपि एसडीएम ने इसमें पुस्तक भेजने की बात कही है लेकिन समझा जाता है कि मामला चुनाव से संबंधित है।

इसके साथ ही कामां में भाजपा की स्थिति अब फिर से मजबूत हो गई है। सीमा गोयल और उसके साथ 6 और पार्षद फिर से भाजपा के खेमे में आ गए हैं। इससे भाजपा 22 पार्षदों के साथ विनिंग स्थिति में आ गई है। वहीं, भुसावर में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी चिरमोलीराम के प्रस्तावक दो पार्षदों ने मंत्री भजनलाल जाटव में आस्था जताई है। इससे भुसावर में कांग्रेस के खेमे में पार्षदों की संख्या 20 होने के साथ ही जीत की राह आसान हो गई है।

नगर: नगर में निर्दलीय प्रकाश अंबेश ने नाम वापस ले लिया है। इससे अब कांग्रेस के राम अवतार मित्तल और भाजपा की रूपवती सैनी के बीच मुकाबला होगा। यहां कांग्रेस मजबूत स्थिति में है।

बयाना में निर्दलीय ने लिया नाम वापस, बट्टा बने अध्यक्ष
बयाना में भाजपा के टिकट पर जीते, किंतु निर्दलीय रूप से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन भरने वाले कुंवरसिंह पटेल ने नाम वापस ले लिया। इसके साथ कांग्रेस के विनोद बट्टा निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष निर्वाचित हो गए। माना जाता है कि इसमें मंत्री डॉ. सुभाष गर्ग एवं कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद डोटासरा ने भूमिका निभाई।

निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष बने विनोद बट्टा को निर्वाचन अधिकारी सुनील आर्य ने शपथ दिलाई। बट्टा दूसरी बार अध्यक्ष बने हैं। इससे पहले बट्टा वर्ष 2000 में अध्यक्ष बने थे। इसके अलावा उनकी पत्नी ऊषा अग्रवाल भी वर्ष 1995 में अध्यक्ष रह चुकी हैं। इसके अलावा डीग नगर पालिका में निरंजन टकसालिया निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुए हैं। वे 21 दिसंबर को शपथ लेंगे।

भाजपा मिली एसपी से, पुलिस पर कांग्रेस की भांति काम करने का आरोप
भाजपा के संभाग प्रभारी मुकेश दाधीच और दुष्यंतसिंह के नेतृत्व में प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने एसपी डॉ.अमनदीप कपूर से मुलाकात की और नदबई, भुसावर, नगर, कामां ओर कुम्हेर में पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा पार्टी और समर्थित पार्षद को कांग्रेस के पक्ष में करने के लिए उठाने तथा उनके परिजनों को धमकाने का आरोप लगाया है। भाजपा ने निष्पक्ष रहने का अनुरोध किया है। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में महामंत्री भगवानदास, अरविंदपाल सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

(रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण)

तोमर बोले - 1962 की जंग में देश के खिलाफ खड़े लोग किसानों को गुमराह कर रहे, उनकी भाषा भी 1962 वाली

