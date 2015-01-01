पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:ब्रज विवि ने कहा परीक्षाएं जारी रहेंगी, सोशल मीडिया पर परीक्षा निरस्त संबंधी खबरें झूठी

भरतपुर3 घंटे पहले
महाराजा सूरजमल बृज विश्वविद्यालय ने सोशल मीडिया पर परीक्षा निरस्त संबंधी खबरों को झूठा बताया है। असिस्टेंट रजिस्ट्रार (एग्जाम) डॉ. फरवटसिंह ने बताया कि सोशल मीडिया पर बीएड, एमएड और एलएलबी परीक्षाओं को लेकर जो भी खबरें चल रही हैं। वह गलत है। परीक्षाएं बदस्तूर जारी रहेंगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि परीक्षाएं 18 नवंबर से प्रारंभ हुईं और निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार होंगी। उल्लेखनीय है कि सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ लोगों ने वाट्सअप सहित यूट्यूब सहित वीडियो न्यूज के जरिए विश्वविद्यालय की परीक्षाएं स्थगित होने की झूठी खबरें एवं सूचनाएं प्रसारित की जा रही हैं, जो कि गलत है।

इधर, शिक्षा विभाग ने भी कह दिया है कि इस साल सभी कक्षाओं की परीक्षाएं होंगी। बिना परीक्षा किसी को प्रमोट नहीं किया जाएगा। यानी इस साल जीरो सेशन होने की संभावना नहीं है।

