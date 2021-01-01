पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

न्याय में देर है, अंधेर नहीं:456 वर्ग फुट से कब्जा हटाने के लिए टूटा पड़ोसी का मकान

भरतपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गंगा मंदिर के पास सेढ़ का मढ़ स्थित एक मकान का विवादित हिस्सा तोड़ते मजदूर। - Dainik Bhaskar
गंगा मंदिर के पास सेढ़ का मढ़ स्थित एक मकान का विवादित हिस्सा तोड़ते मजदूर।
  • पिता ने किया मुकदमा, बेटे ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक लड़ा केस
  • 1971 में विरोधी पक्ष ने की थी कानूनी लड़ाई की शुरुआत
  • 50 साल लड़ी कानूनी लड़ाई, अब मिला न्याय

न्याय में देर है, लेकिन अंधेर नहीं। जी हां, भरतपुर में 50 साल की लंबी कानूनी लड़ाई के बाद अब सेढ़ का मढ़ पर रहने वाले संजय कुमार को न्याय मिला है। अपने हिस्से की करीब 456 वर्गफुट जमीन छुड़ाने के लिए उसके पिता ने वर्ष 1971 में यह कानूनी लड़ाई शुरू की थी। लेकिन, सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक मुकदमा संजय कुमार ने जीता है। अब कोर्ट के आदेश पर पड़ोसी के मकान का एक हिस्सा तोड़ा जा रहा है। इसमें रोचक तथ्य यह है कि इस जमीन विवाद को लेकर कानूनी लड़ाई की शुरुआत वर्ष 1971 में विरोधी पक्ष ने ही की थी। लेकिन, उनके हारने के बाद फिर संजय के पिता बद्री प्रसाद ने इस लड़ाई को आगे बढ़ाया।

इधर मंगलवार को कोर्ट के आदेश पर गंगा मंदिर के पास सेढ़ की मढ़ स्थित मकान का हिस्सा तोड़ने की कार्रवाई शुरू हो गई। इससे पहले पुलिस जाब्ते के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे सेल अमीन वीरेंद्र गुप्ता और नगर निगम की सिविल इंजीनियर रश्मि गुप्ता ने पड़ोसी से मकान का वह हिस्सा खाली कराया, जहां तोड़फोड़ होनी थी। आरोप है कि जो मकान तोड़ा जा रहा है उसके मालिक ने पडोस वाले भूखंड के एक हिस्से और रास्ते पर कुछ निर्माण करवा लिया था। विवादित करीब 456 वर्गफीट जमीन की वर्तमान कीमत करीब 60 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है।

पड़ोसी ने पहले दीवार बनाई फिर मकान बनाकर किया जमीन पर अतिक्रमण
इस संबंध में अतिरिक्त सिविल न्यायालय संख्या चार सुमन सिंघल ने एक प्लाट और रास्ते पर बनी कन्हैया लाल शर्मा के मकान की दीवार तोड़कर भूखंड मालिक को कब्जा दिलाने का वारंट जारी किया था। नगर निगम के इंजीनियर की मौजूदगी में मजदूरों ने विवादित हिस्से को दूसरी मंजिल से तोड़ना शुरू किया। डिक्रीदार संजय कुमार के अनुसार उनके पिता बद्रीप्रसाद ने यह प्लाट खरीदा था।

पडोसी ने पास के आम रास्ते और प्लाट के एक हिस्से पर विवाद शुरू कर दिया। इतना ही नहीं उसने विवादित हिस्से पर पहले दीवार बनाई, फिर मकान बना लिया। एडीजे कोर्ट ने बद्रीप्रसाद बनाम कन्हैयालाल के इस मुकदमे में प्लाट मालिक बद्री प्रसाद के पक्ष में फैसला किया। इसके खिलाफ दूसरे पक्ष की हाईकोर्ट और सुप्रीम कोर्ट से अपील खारिज हो गई थीं।

मकान तोड़े बिना ही लौट आई थी निगम की टीम
कोर्ट के आदेश पर इससे पहले भी सेल अमीन और नगर निगम की टीम विवादित भूमि से मकान के एक हिस्से को तोड़ने गई थी। लेकिन, तब जो हिस्सा तोड़ा जाना था, उससे सटे कमरे में परिवार रह रहा था। कोई अप्रिय घटना न हो, इसलिए मकान वह हिस्सा खाली करने की हिदायत देकर टीम तब मकान तोड़े बिना ही लौट आई थी। अब कोर्ट के आदेश पर कार्रवाई शुरू हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser