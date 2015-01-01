पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:दिल्ली, जयपुर और यूपी जाने के लिए बसों में उमड़ी भीड़, 24 बसें अतिरिक्त भी चलाईं

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
भरतपुर. दिल्ली और जयपुर जाने के लिए विंडों पर लगी कतारें।
  • विंडों से टिकट लेने के लिए लगी लंबी कतारें, यात्रियों ने लिया डग्गेमार वाहनों का सहारा
  • बसों में बैठना तो दूर खड़े होने के लिए नहीं मिली जगह, बस की छतों पर बैठकर किया सफर

दीपावली पर रोडवेज बसों में यात्रियों की काफी भीड़ देखने को मिली। दूर दराज से आए लोग दीपावली की छुट्टियां मनाने के बाद वापस लौटे। इस दौरान यात्रियों ने बसों की छतों पर भी सफर किया। वहीं कुछ यात्रियों रोडवेज स्टैंड पर बसों का इंतजार करते देखे गए। दीपावली व भैया दूज को लेकर रोडवेज की व्यवस्था नाकाफी नजर आई।

एक्स्ट्रा बस चलाने के बाद भी यात्रियों को डग्गेमार और लोक परिवहन सेवा की बसों का सहारा लेना पड़ा। इस दौरान भरतपुर और लोहागढ़ आगार ने 24 अतिरिक्त बसों का संचालन किया। मंगलवार को रोडवेज बसों में यात्रियों की काफी भीड़ रही। हालात यह रहे कि बसों में सीट मिलना तो दूर खड़े होने तक की भी जगह तक नहीं मिली।

जिसके कारण यात्रियों को मजबूरन छत पर बैठकर भी सफर करना पड़ा। बसों में एक-एक सीट पर कई यात्रियों को बैठे हुए देखा गया। वहीं प्राईवेट बसों में भी यात्रियों की भीड़ उमड़ी रही। इसके अलावा डग्गेमार वाहनों ने खूब चांदी काटी। हालांकि यात्रियों की संख्या को देखकर बसों के चक्कर बढ़ाए गए, लेकिन यात्रियों की भीड़ अधिक रही। बसों में अधिक भीड़ होने के कारण यात्री परेशानी झेलते हुए मंजिल तक पहुंचे।

भरतपुर आगार ने चलाई 17 अतिरिक्त बसें : मनोज कुमार

भरतपुर आगार के मुख्य प्रबंधक मनोज कुमार बंसल ने बताया कि यात्रियों की बढ़ती भीड़ को देखते हुए शेड्यूल के अलावा करीब 17 बसें अतिरिक्त चलाई गईं। इनमें 8 बसों को जयपुर, 4 बयाना, 2 धौलपुर और तीन आगरा भेजी गईं। इधर, लोहागढ़ आगार के मुख्य प्रबंधक महेश गुप्ता ने बताया कि पर्व के चलते बस स्टैंड पर अधिक भीड़ रही। दिल्ली और वल्लभगढ़ जाने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या अधिक होने पर 5 बसों अतिरिक्त चलाईं गईं। जबकि मथुरा के दो बसों को एक्स्ट्रा में भेजा गया, जिन्होंने 3-3 चक्कर लगाएं।

आज भी ऑन डिमांड उपलब्ध रहेगी बस : सिंह
यातायात प्रबंधक शक्ति सिंह ने बताया कि रोडवेज की तरफ से दीपावली मनाने के बाद वापस लौटने वाले यात्रियों के लिए ऑन डिमांड बसों की उपलब्धता कराई जा रही है। बुधवार को भी तमाम रूटों पर यात्रियों की संख्या के अनुरूप बसों का भेजा जाएगा। फिलहाल दिल्ली और जयपुर जाने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। इसलिए इन रूटों पर अधिक से अधिक बसें चलाई जा रही हैं।

