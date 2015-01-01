पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

संवाद कार्यक्रम:व्यापारी बोले - बिजली और फूड विभाग में भ्रष्टाचार, एसीबी- हमें बताएं, गोपनीय रखेंगे आपकी पहचान

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीजी की पहल पर पहली बार संवाद कार्यक्रम हुआ आयोजित

फूड इंस्पेक्टर रिश्वत नहीं देने वालों पर कार्रवाई करते हैं तो बिजली कंपनी के कर्मचारी वीसीआर का डर दिखा वसूली करते हैं। नगर निगम के सड़क ओर निर्माण कार्यों में बड़ा भ्रष्टाचार है। जिसके कारण घटिया निर्माण हो रहे हैं। यह बात व्यापारियों ने एसीबी से कही है। डीजी एसीबी की पहल पर जिले में एसीबी के एडिशनल एसपी ने व्यापारियों से संवाद कायम किया। एसीबी कार्यालय में व्यापारियों, एनजीओ और एक्टिविस्टों की शुक्रवार को बैठक हुई।

जिसमें व्यापारियों ने खुल कर अपने मन की बात कही तो एडिशनल एसपी ने भी उनका विश्वास जीतने की कोशिश की। दरअसल एसीबी की ओर से भ्रष्टाचार पर सख्त प्रहार करने के लिए व्यापारियों का विश्वास जीतने की मुहिम चलाई जा रही है। जिसके तहत प्रदेशभर में ऐसे संवाद कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं।

बैठक में विभिन्न व्यापारिक संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों ने भाग लिया। व्यापारियों ने कहा कि हमारा काम व्यापार करना है, मुकदमे लड़ना नहीं। केस करने लगेंगे तो व्यवसाय की तरफ ध्यान कैसे देंगे। शिकायत करने पर संबंधित व्यक्ति तक सूचना पहुंच जाती है। ऐसे में व्यवसायी एसीबी को शिकायत क्यों करेंगे? इस पर एडिशनल एसपी महेश मीणा ने कहा कि व्यापारी सीधे उन्हें मोबाइल पर सूचना दे। मैं सभी को आश्वस्त करता हूं कि सूचना पूरी तरह गोपनीय रहेगी। व्यापारियों ने आरोप लगाया कि एक फूड इंस्पेक्टर पहले से तय कर सेंपल ले रहे हैं।

कार्रवाई करने में बड़ा भ्रष्टाचार किया जा रहा है। बिजली कंपनी के कर्मचारी मीटर में गड़बड़ी के आधार पर वीसीआर भरने की धमकी दे कर वसूली कर रहे हैं। जलदाय विभाग पानी की सप्लाई से ज्यादा बिल बना कर भेजे जा रहे हैं। परिवहन विभाग में कोई भी काम बिना पैसे दिए नहीं होता है। नगर निगम की सड़कों और नालियों के निर्माण में बहुत बड़ा भ्रष्टाचार है।

जसवंत नगर में सड़क बनते ही टूट गई। इस पर एडिशनल एसपी ने कहा कि ऐसे निर्माणों की सेंपलिंग कराई जाएगी। जिससे निर्माण की गुणवत्ता जांची जा सके। निगम में भ्रष्टाचार से संबंधित जो भी मुद्दे आपकी जानकारी में आएं एसीबी को बताएं। अंत में भरतपुर व्यापार महासंघ के जिलाध्यक्ष संजीव गुप्ता ने कहा कि आज की बैठक का विवरण महानिदेशक को भिजवाया जाना चाहिए। जिससे उन्हें भी पता चल सके की भरतपुर में क्या चल रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें