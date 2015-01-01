पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:आवारा जानवर को बचाने के प्रायस में कार पलटी, दो सगे भाइयों की मौत; मेरठ से मेंहदीपुर बालाजी दर्शन करने आ रहे थे

भुसावर। पोस्टमार्टम के लिए शवों को मोर्चरी में लेकर आए।
  • हादसे में घायल एक बालक सहित तीन घायल जयपुर रैफर

(अशोक भारती)। नेशनल हाईवे संख्या 21 पर कमालपुरा के निकट रविवार सुबह आवारा जानवर को बचाने के प्रयास में एक कार पलट गई। कार में पांच रिश्तेदार सवार थे जो मेंहदीपुर बालाजी दर्शन करने जा रहे थे। इनमें दो सगे भाइयों ने मौके पर दम तोड़ दिया।

वहीं एक 10 वर्षीय बालक सहित तीन लोग गंभीर घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने घायलों को महवा अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया जहां से उन्हें जयपुर रैफर कर दिया गया। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिए। मृतकों के छोटे भाई का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल था। उनकी तो दुनिया ही उजड़ गई।

खेरली मोड़ प्रभारी साहब सिंह ने बताया कि उत्तरप्रदेश के मेरठ निवासी विपिन (33) पुत्र नरेन्द्र रस्तोगी, उसका छोटा भाई कुलदीप रस्तोगी (29) अपने मामा राजेन्द्र रस्तोगी (52), मौसेरे भाई कुलदीप (45) तथा बालक उज्जवल (10) पुत्र कुलदीप रस्तोगी कार से मेरठ से मेंहदीपुर बालाजी दर्शन करने जा रहे थे।

रास्ते में नेशनल हाईवे पर गांव कमालपुरा के निकट एक आवारा जानवर को बचाने के प्रयास में कार पलट गई जिससे विपिन तथा कुलदीप ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया जबकि मामा राजेन्द्र, मौसेरा भाई कुलदीप व बालक उज्जवल गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों को पुलिस ने महवा के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया जहां से तीनों को जयपुर के सवाईमानसिंह अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया गया। थाना एएसआई थानसिंह ने बताया मृतकों के परिजनों को सूचना देकर बुलाया है।

पिता की मौत हो चुकी है और मां की किडनी खराब
नितिन ने बताया कि उनके पिता की पहले मौत हो चुकी है और उनकी मां की किडनी खराब हो जाने के चलते उपचार चल रहा है। घर खर्च को चलाने वाले दोनों बड़े भाई की दुर्घटना में मौत से परिवार पर संकट का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा है। उनकी तो दुनिया ही उजड़ गई। नितिन ने एक्सीडेंट का मामला दर्ज कराया है।

