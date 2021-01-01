पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरोप:विधायक जाहिदा समेत 4 पर मामला दर्ज, लुटेरों को संरक्षण देने का आरोप

पहाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सहसन के पास मारपीट कर राहगीर से घड़ी और 5000 रुपए छीने

मेवात क्षेत्र के दोनों विधायक चोर-लुटेरों और गो-तस्करों को संरक्षण देने के आरोपों से घिर गए है। इनमें कामां विधायक जाहिदा खान के खिलाफ तो पहाड़ी थाने में मुकदमा तक दर्ज हो गया है। सहसन गांव के निकट हथियारों के बल पर घड़ी और 5000 रुपए छीनने के शिकार हुए अकबर मेव ने एफआईआर में कहा है कि जाहिदा खान और उसके गुर्गों से उसे एवं परिवार को जान-माल का खतरा बना हुआ है।

इधर, नगर क्षेत्र से ही किसान नेता नेम सिंह फौजदार ने नगर विधायक वाजिब अली पर गो-तस्करों को संरक्षण एवं बढ़ावा देने का आरोप लगाया है। उल्लेखनीय है कि पिछले दिनों बेर्रू में पकड़ी गई गो-तस्करों की एक गाडी पर विधायक वाजिब अली का स्टीकर लगा हुआ मिला था। हालांकि वाजिब अली ने इस गाड़ी और तस्करों से संबंध से इनकार करते कार्रवाई करने के लिए लिखा था।

एफआईआर के मुताबिक जोधपुर गांव निवासी अकबर पुत्र सिरदार मेव ने कहा है कि वह 1 फरवरी को 9.15 बजे रोजाना की तरह जुरहरा बॉर्डर पर चल रहे आंदोलन में शामिल होने जा रहा था। सहसन में बड़ी नहर के पास साहबु पुत्र लल्लू, सल्लू पुत्र लल्लू, अमजद पुत्र अली मोहम्मद ने उसे रोक लिया और सल्लू के हाथ में कट्टा और अमजद के हाथ में कुल्हाड़ी थी।

ये लोग उससे मारपीट कर ही रहे थे कि तभी गांव के कुछ लोग आ गए। तीनों ने उससे हाथ घडी और 5000 रुपए छीन लिए। इस बारे में जब विधायक जाहिदा खान से भास्कर संवाददाता ने उनका पक्ष जानना चाहा तो जवाब देने के बजाय वे चुप्पी साध गईं।
गो-तस्करों को संरक्षण दे रहे नगर विधायक वाजिब अलीः नेम सिंह
इधर, किसान नेता नेम सिंह फौजदार ने मंगलवार को नगर विधायक वाजिब अली पर गो-तस्करों को संरक्षण देने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में कहा कि 20 जनवरी को सीकरी के बेर्रू में विधायक के स्टीकर लगी जीप में ग्रामीणों ने 2 क्विंटल गोमांस पकड़ा था। गो-तस्कर भाग गए।

गाड़ी में विधायक के परिवार में शादी का कार्ड भी मिला। जब्त किए गए गोमांस को फॉरेंसिक जांच के लिए भेजा गया, लेकिन सील हटाते समय शिकायतकर्ता को नहीं बुलाया गया। इसलिए आशंका है कि गोमांस बदला गया है। इस मामले को लेकर बुर्जा गांव में महापंचायत की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser