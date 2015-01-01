पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

2 लाख की R1-5 पलक झपकते ले उड़ा:इधर युवक मिठाई लेने दुकान में घुसा, उधर कीमती बाइक चुरा ले गया चोर

गोवर्धन21 मिनट पहले
गोवर्धन। बाइक चोरी कर ले जाता चोर सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गया।
  • मथुरा जिले के गोवर्धन कस्बे में चोरी की घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई

मथुरा के गोवर्धन में एक चोर पलक झपकते ही महंगी बाइक चुरा ले गया। इधर, युवक मिठाई की दुकान में घुसा उधर चोर मोटरसाइकिल ले उड़ा। बाइक भी मंहगी वाली R1-5 जिसकी कीमत करीब दो लाख रूपए है। इस चोर का अभी तक पुलिस को कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है। चोर व चोरी की घटना मिठाई की दुकान पर लगे सी सीटीवी में कैद हो गई।

कपिल कौशिक अपने अलवर निवासी मौसेरे भाई की महंगी R1-5 बाइक लेकर मिठाई लेने बड़ा बाजार स्थित गोवर्धन मिष्ठान भंडार पर गया था। जैसे ही बाइक दुकान के बाहर खड़ी कर अंदर गया पलक झपकते ही अज्ञात चोर बाइक ले भागा।

युवक ने शोर मचाया लेकिन तब तक चोर भगा ले गया बाइक
बाइक को चुरा कर ले जाते देखकर कपिल ने शोर भी मचाया मगर तब तक चोर तेजी से निकल गया। उसके हल्ला मचाने पर वहां भीड़ एकत्र हो गई। लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस घटना की जांच में जुटी है। पीड़ित ने थाने में बाइक चोरी की रिपोर्ट दी है।

(रिपोर्ट: मनीष शर्मा)

