पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म-समाज:छठ पर्व आज से, सिमको के पास कुंड में दिया जाएगा सूर्यदेव को अर्ध्य

भरतपुर9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 36 घंटे का होगा उपवास

पूर्वांचल वासियों का सबसे बड़ा सूर्य उपासना को समर्पित चार दिवसीय छठ पूजा पर्व 18 नवंबर से प्रारंभ होगा। पूर्वांचल निवासी सुमित सरिया वाले के अनुसार 18 नवंबर को नहाय-खाए के साथ चार दिवसीय छठ पूजा की शुरुआत होगी। 19 नवंबर को खरना होगा। इस दिन शाम को व्रती महिलाएं खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण कर उपवास रखेंगे। खरना प्रसाद के रूप में गन्ने के रस से बनी चावल की खीर, चावल का पीठा एवं बिना नमक की रोटी बनाई जाएगी।

छठ मैया को खरना का भोग लगाने के बाद पहले व्रती प्रसाद ग्रहण करेंगे। इसके बाद परिवार के अन्य सदस्य प्रसाद पाएंगे। इसके बाद छठी व्रतियों का 36 घंटे का उपवास शुरू होगा। छठ पूजा के तीसरे दिन 20 नवम्बर को अस्ताचलगामी डूबते सूर्य को अर्ध्य दिया जाएगा। 21 नवम्बर को उगते सूर्य को अर्ध्य देकर इस महापर्व की समाप्ति होगी। छठ पूजा के लिए नगर निगम ने छठ पूजा कुंड के आसपास सफाई कराई तथा रोशन का इंतजाम किया जा रहा है।

इधर, छठ पूजा की तैयारी प्रारंभ हो गई है। पूजा के लिए आवश्यक पूजन सामग्री सहित व्यंजन बनना भी घरों में प्रारंभ हो गया है। ज्ञात रहे कि पूर्वांचल निवासियों के लिए छठ दीपावली जैसा ही बड़ा त्यौहार है। ज्ञात रहे कि संतान की उन्नति के लिए महिलाओं द्वारा छठ पर्व पर व्रत किया जाता है।

शुक्र ग्रह ने अपनी राशि तुला में किया प्रवेश
शुक्र ग्रह अपनी स्वयं की राशि तुला में प्रवेश कर गए हैं। तुला राशि में 11 दिसंबर तक गोचर करेंगे। उसके बाद वृश्चिक राशि में प्रवेश कर जाएंगे। तुला राशि पर इनके मित्र ग्रह बुध पहले से ही विद्यमान हैं। इसलिए बुध और शुक्र का एक साथ रहना अधिकांश जातकों के लिए शुभ है। जिन जातकों की जन्म कुंडली में ये दोनों ग्रह केंद्र अथवा त्रिकोण में गोचर करेंगे, उनके लिए लाभदायक रहेंगे।

ज्योतिषाचार्य राम भरोसी भारद्वाज ने बताया कि शुक्र एक शुभ ग्रह है इसलिए कुंडली में इसकी अच्छी स्थिति से जातकों को जीवन में कई सुख सुविधाएं मिलती हैं। लेकिन मुख्य रूप से प्रेम, भौतिक सुखों में इसकी मजबूती से वृद्धि होती है। इसके साथ ही वैवाहिक जीवन में भी शुक्र की स्थिति का असर पड़ता है। यदि कुंडली में शुक्र अच्छी स्थिति में है तो दांपत्य जीवन सुखद रहता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचार दिन के इस पर्व पर भगवान सूर्य और छठ मैया की पूजा क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है, कौन हैं छठ मैया - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें