कार्रवाई:अपराधियों की धरपकड़ के लिए शहर पुलिस ने चलाया नाकाबंदी अभियान

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंगलवार शाम 6 से रात्रि 9 बजे तक शहर के सभी थाना पुलिस ने की नाकाबंदी

बीते कुछ दिनों से शहर में हाे रही आपराधिक घटनाओं चैन स्नैचिंग, मोबाइल लूट, फायरिंग आदि की घटनाओं पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए सीओ सिटी सतीश वर्मा के निर्देश पर शहर के थाना अटल बंध, थाना कोतवाली, थाना मथुरा गेट, थाना उद्योग नगर एवं थाना चिकसाना द्वारा सामूहिक रूप से नाकाबंदी अभियान चलाया गया।

अपराधियों की धरपकड़ के लिए मंगलवार शाम को 6 से रात्रि 9 बजे तक चलाए गए नाकाबंदी अभियान के दौरान सारस चौराहा, हीरादास चौराहा, कुम्हेर गेट चौराहा, रेड क्रॉस सर्किल, सूरजपोल चौराहा व अन्य जगहों पर सघन नाकाबंदी कराई गई।

इस मौके पर यहां से गुजरने वाले खासकर अन्य जिलों एवं प्रांतों के वाहनों को पूर्ण रूप से चैक किया गया। स्थानीय वाहनों की भी तलाशी ली गई। जिन वाहनों की नंबर प्लेट पर उनके स्वामियों द्वारा परिवहन विभाग के नियमानुसार रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर अंकित नहीं करा रखे थे, या रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर अस्पष्ट थे, उन वाहन स्वामियों को अपने वाहन की नंबर प्लेट को परिवहन विभाग के नियमानुसार तैयार करने की हिदायत भी दी गई।

हालांकि नाकाबंदी अभियान के दौरान कोई अपराधी पकड़ में नहीं आ सका, लेकिन पुलिस टीम ने पूरी सतर्कता के साथ नाकाबंदी कर अपराधियों को यह संदेश दे दिया कि कोई भी अपराधी पुलिस की पकड़ से ज्यादा समय तक बच कर नहीं निकल सकता। नाकाबंदी अभियान के संबंध में सीओ सिटी सतीश वर्मा ने बताया कि शहर पुलिस द्वारा अपराधियों की धर पकड़ के लिए नाकाबंदी अभियान नियमित रूप से चलाया जाएगा।

उन्होंने आमजन से आग्रह किया कि यदि किसी नागरिक को कही किसी अपराधी या अपराध घटित होेने की जानकारी मिले तो वह तत्काल उसकी सूचना पुलिस के डायल 100 नंबर या संबंधित पुलिस थाना को दें, ताकि अपराधियों के खिलाफ तुरंत कार्यवाही की जा सके। उन्होंने पुलिस अधिकारी और जवानों को भी निर्देश दिए कि वे अपने सीयूजी नंबर हमेशा चालू रखें। आमजन की किसी भी सूचना पर तत्काल कार्यवाही की जाए, ताकि अपराधियों को मौके पर ही दबोचा जा सके।

