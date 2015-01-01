पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

18 के बाद और बढ़ेगी सर्दी:भरतपुर में शीतलहर से कोल्ड डे की शुरुआत, बर्फीली हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन

भरतपुर16 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर। जिले में तेज ठंड पड़ रही है। बीती रात तापमान 7.8 डिग्री रहा। सुबह एक पौधे पर जमी ओस की बूंदें।
  • पश्चिमी विक्षोभ कमजोर पड़ा

अफगानिस्तान में बना पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अब पाकिस्तान तक आ गया है। इसके साथ ही विक्षोभ कमजोर भी पड़ने लगा है। इस कारण बुधवार को तापमान में थोड़ा उठाव आया है। बुधवार को रात और दिन के तापमान में एक डिग्री का इजाफा हुआ है।

साथ ही आर्द्रता में भी कमी आई। यानी बादल कम हुए हैं, लेकिन गलन बनी रहेगी क्योंकि हवा की गति 3 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा रही। इससे उत्तर से आ रही बर्फीली हवा के कारण ठिठुरन वाली सर्दी थी। यह क्रम बना रहेगा। यानी कोल्ड डे की शुरुआत हो गई है।

मौसम विशेषज्ञ आरके सिंह के अनुसार जब दिन का तापमान 20 डिग्री से कम होने के साथ ही सामान्य से 4.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे हो और रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री के कम रहे तो कोल्ड-डे माना जाता है। बुधवार को दिन का तापमान 18 डिग्री और रात का तापमान 7.8 डिग्री रहा।

इस स्थिति में आने से शहर कोल्ड-डे की श्रेणी में आ गया। इधर, पहाड़ बर्फ से ढके हैं। साथ ही उत्तरी हवा लगातार चल रही हैं। छितराये बादलों के कारण सूर्य की किरणें जमीन तक सीधे नहीं पहुंच रहीं। साथ ही अरब सागर से नमी आ रही है। इस कारण ठंड बढ़ी है। अभी कोल्ड-डे जैसे हालात बने रहेंगे। प्रदेश के ऊपर बने प्रेरित चक्रवात का असर खत्म होने से 18 के बाद शीतलहर की चपेट में आने ओर रात का पारा 4 से 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक लुढ़कने की संभावना है।

18 के बाद चलेगी शीतलहर बादल छंटते ही बढ़ेगा कोहरा
पाकिस्तान के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय है। साथ ही प्रदेश के ऊपर प्रेरित चक्रवात बना हुआ है। जिस कारण बादल छाए हुए हैं। गुरुवार तक इन दोनों का असर खत्म हो जाएगा। किंतु इस दौरान शीत लहर बनी रहेगी। इससे 18 दिसंबर के बाद सर्दी और बढ़ जाएगी। बादल छंटने के बाद कोहरा छाना भी शुरू हो जाएगा।

(रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण)

