हिमालय पहुंचा विक्षोभ:नमी बढ़ने से एक महीने बाद रात सबसे ठंडी, कल बूंदाबांदी के आसार, एक डिग्री रहा न्यूनतम तापमान

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
भरतपुर। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ हिमालय पहुंच गया है। इससे मौसम में नमी बढ़ गई है। फलस्वरूप रात फिर एक महीने पहले जैसी ठंडी हो गई है। न्यूनतम तापमान एक डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह इस सीजन का दूसरी बार सबसे कम तापमान है। इससे पहले 31 दिसंबर और एक जनवरी को 0.2 डिग्री तापमान रहा था।

विक्षोभ के कारण छितराये बादल छाने लगे हैं। इसलिए संभावना जताई जा रही है कि पांच फरवरी तक भरतपुर में भी इसका असर आएगा और बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है। इससे संभावना है कि बसंत पंचमी यानी 16 फरवरी के बाद सर्दी विदा होगी।

माना जा रहा है कि 22 फरवरी तक ठिठुरन वाली सर्दी बनी रहेगी। मौसम विशेषज्ञ आरके सिंह के अनुसार अभी कोल्ड डे की स्थिति बनी रहेगी क्योंकि अफगानिस्तान के ऊपर बना पश्चिमी विक्षोभ हिमालय होते हुए जम्मू के ऊपर पहुंचेगा। इससे 5 फरवरी को बूंदाबांदी भरतपुर में भी हो सकती है।

इसकी कारण नमी बढ़कर बुधवार को 84 प्रतिशत दर्ज की गई। इससे दिन के तापमान में भी गिरावट आएगी। बुधवार को दिन का तापमान 0.5 डिग्री इजाफे के साथ 27 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया। वहीं रात का तापमान एक डिग्री था, जो गत दिवस से 4.5 डिग्री कम है। वहीं हवा की गति एक किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा दर्ज की गई।

रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण

