भाजपा की नगर पालिका चुनाव तैयारी बैठक:कांग्रेस को परिसीमन से बनाया वोट बैंक नहीं साधने देंगे : बोहरा

भरतपुर3 घंटे पहले
भारतीय जनता पार्टी की नगर पालिका चुनाव तैयारी बैठक जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ शैलेश सिंह ने अध्यक्षता में हुई, जिसमें वक्ताओं ने दावा किया कि इस बार आठों नगर पालिकाओं में भाजपा का बोर्ड बनेगा। संभाग प्रभारी एवं प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष मुकेश दाधीच ने कहा की हम कार्यकर्ता को टिकट सर्वे, समीकरण, सहमति के आधार पर देंगें।

सर्वे में अगर नाम आता है और प्रमुख लोगों की सहमति बनती है तथा वार्ड के समीकरण उस कार्यकर्ता की जीत के बनते हैं तो ही उसे टिकट मिलेगा। इस मौके पर उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार की कोरोना के द्वारा आमजन को की गई सहायता के बारे में बताया। वहीं कांग्रेस के पिछले 2 साल के कार्यकाल से निरंकुश बताया। प्रभारी एवं सांसद रामचरण बोहरा ने कहा कांग्रेस ने परिसीमन में जो अपने वोट बैंक को साधने की कोशिश की है उसमें हम कांग्रेस को सफल नहीं होने देंगे। हमने जयपुर में भी कांग्रेस को मात दी है और अब भरतपुर में भी 8 नगर पालिकाओं में भाजपा अपना बोर्ड बनाएगी।

जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ शैलेश सिंह ने कहा कि हमने आठों नगर पालिकाओं में अपने नगर पालिका प्रभारी, समन्वयक, संयोजक एवं समन्वयक टोली को लगाया है। प्रत्येक वार्ड में प्रत्येक बूथ तक अपना काम कर रहे है। बैठक में सांसद रंजीता कोली, मंत्री महेन्द्र जाटव, पूर्व मंत्री जवाहर बेढम, पूर्व सांसद रामस्वरूप कोली, पूर्व विधायक अनीता सिंह, रितु बनावत, नगर पालिका प्रभारी टीकम गुर्जर आदि मौजूद थे।

