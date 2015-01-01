पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना जन-जागरूकता अभियान:भरतपुर में निकाली साइकिल रैली में लगे 'नो मास्क नो एंट्री', '2 गज दूरी है बहुत जरूरी' जैसे नारे

भरतपुर3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भरतपुर। रैली को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करते जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल।
  • रैली बिजली घर चौराहे से शुरू होकर अटल बंद मंडी चौराहे पर समाप्त हुई
  • रैली में युवाओं ने लिया बढ़-चढ़ कर हिस्सा

(आदर्श मधुकर)। कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान के तहत शहर में शुक्रवार को साइकिल रैली निकाली गई। रैली के माध्यम से लोगों से कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना की अपील की गई। रैली में बड़ी संख्या में युवा शामिल हुए तथा कोरोना को हराने और भगाने के नारे लगाए।

पार्षद कपिल फौजदार के नेतृत्व में निकाली गई रैली बिजली घर चौराहे से प्रारंभ होकर बाजार से होते हुए लक्ष्मण मंदिर कुम्हेर गेट होते हुए अनाह गेट अटल बंद मंडी चौराहे पर समाप्त हुई। रैली के दौरान नो मास्क नो एंट्री, 2 गज दूरी है बहुत जरूरी, भरतपुर को कोरोना से बचाना है मास्क जरूर लगाना है जैसे नारे लगाए। रैली में युवाओं ने बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लिया।

इससे पहले जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल ने बिजली घर चौराहे से हरी झंडी दिखाकर रैली को रवाना किया। जिला कलेक्टर ने इस मौके पर कहा कि कोरोना का फिर प्रकोप बढ़ने लगा है। अब पहले से अधिक सतर्क और सावधान रहने की आवश्यकता है। कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करना हम सभी का दायित्व है।

जनता से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालन करने की अपील की
उन्होंने जनता से अपील की सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें तथा मास्क एवं सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करें। जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं है मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। लक्ष्मण सिंह मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी ने कहा कि कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण अब बढ़ने लगा है उसके लिए मास्क जरूर लगाएं और 2 गज दूरी रखें। हाथों को बार-बार साबुन से धोएं, सैनिटाइज का प्रयोग करें क्योंकि बचाव ही इस बीमारी का उपचार है।

सरपंच महेश बाल्मीकि ने कहा कि पार्षद कपिल फौजदार द्वारा समय-समय पर कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान चलाए जाते हैं। उनका यह कार्य सराहनीय है। कपिल फौजदार ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण के बचाव के लिए जनता को जागरूक करने के लिए नए-नए तरीके से जागरूकता अभियान निरंतर चलाए जाएंगे। इस मौके पर पार्षद कपिल फौजदार, महेश बाल्मीकि, भूपेंद्र भटावली, सुनील जैन, सुरेंद्र सोनी, संजीव दोहर, राजू, सुभाष, रोहित, काकू, विभोर राठी, पुनीत नाहर वाल सहित कई लोग मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें