शरद पूर्णिमा महोत्सव:कोरोना इफेक्ट, मंदिरों में नहीं बंटेगी खीर और चंद्रकला प्रसादी, घर पर बनाएं

भरतपुर/वृंदावन2 घंटे पहले
ठाकुर जी की मुकुट, लुकुटी और मुरली, जिसे ठाकुरजी साल में एक बार शरद पूर्णिमा काे ही धारण करते हैं।
  • आज सुबह 8 बजे से दोपहर एक और शाम 5:30 से 10:30 तक मंदिर में श्रद्धालु कर पाएंगे ठाकुर जी के दर्शन

शरद महोत्सव शुक्रवार को मनाया जाएगा। इस मौके पर ठाकुरजी का विशेष श्रंगार किया जाएगा। किंतु पहली बार श्रद्धालु खीर और चंद्रकला प्रसादी से वंचित रहेंगे क्योंकि कोरोना संक्रमण के डर से भोग प्रसादी के वितरण पर रोक है इसलिए घरों पर बनाएं खीर क्योंकि शरद पूर्णिमा पर चंद्रमा अपनी 16 कलाओं से अमृत बरसाता है।

शरद पूर्णिमा की रात में औषधियां चंद्रमा की रोशनी के जरिए तेजी से खुद में अमृत सोखतीं हैं इसलिए इस दिन चंद्रमा के प्रभाव वाली चीज यानी दूध से खीर बनाई जाती है और चांदी के बर्तन में औषधीय गुण आ जाते हैं। इसके सेवन से रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ती है। इधर, वृंदावन के सुप्रसिद्ध बांकेबिहारी जी का विशेष श्रंगार होगा।

ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी महाराज मोर मुकुट, कटि काछिनी एवं वंशी धारण करके भक्तों को दर्शन देंगे। ये दर्शन वर्ष में एक बार होते हैं। सेवायत प्रदीप गोस्वामी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को शरद पूर्णिमा को श्री अंग सेवा उत्सव के रुप में मनाया जाएगा। इसमें ठाकुर श्री बांकेबिहारी महाराज को मोर मुकुट, कटि काछिनी, मुरली और लकुटी धारण कराई जाएगी।

ठाकुरजी मंदिर के गर्भगृह से बाहर जगमोहन में चांदी और सोने से जड़े सिंहासन पर विराजमान होकर भक्तों को दर्शन देंगे। मंदिर में ठाकुरजी के विशेष दर्शन सुबह और शाम दोनों समय होंगे। इस मौके पर चांदी के पात्र में खीर और चन्द्रकला का विशेष भोग लगाया जाएगा। शरदोत्सव पर दो घंटे अधिक मंदिर खुलेगा। शुक्रवार को सुबह 8 से दोपहर एक तक और शाम को 5.30 से रात 10.30 बजे तक मंदिर के पट खोले जाएंगे।

आज क्रीम कलर की पोशाक पहनेंगे भरतपुर के बांकेबिहारी

किला स्थित बांके बिहारी मंदिर में शरद पूर्णिमा के उपलक्ष्य में ठाकुर जी का शुक्रवार को विशेष श्रंगार किया जाएगा। महंत मनोज भारद्वाज ने बताया कि ठाकुर जी के लिए क्रीम कलर की विशेष पोशाक धारण कराई जाएगी। मोरपंख का मुकुट और मुरली धारण कराई जाएगी। ठाकुरजी के लिए केसर युक्त खीर और चंद्रकला का विशेष भोग लगाया जाएगा, किंतु इस प्रसादी का वितरण नहीं होगा क्योंकि कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण भोग प्रसादी के वितरण पर रोक है।

इसलिए खास, श्रीकृष्ण का महारास और लक्ष्मीजी का प्राकट्य
ज्योतिषाचार्य रामभरोसी भारद्वाज ने बताया कि मान्यता है कि इस दिन श्रीकृष्ण महारास करते हैं। भगवान कृष्ण की ही शक्ति के अंश गोपिकाओं के रूप में घूमते हुए एक जगह इकट्ठा होते हैं। चंद्रमा की रोशनी के जरिए प्रकृति में ऊर्जा फैलाने के लिए ऐसा होता है। इस दिन ही समुद्र मंथन में महालक्ष्मी प्रकट हुईं। इसलिए कौमुदी व्रत रखा जाता है।

ज्योतिषी जितेंद्र ने बताया कि पूर्णिमा तिथि 30 अक्टूबर को शाम करीब पौने 6 बजे से शुरू हो जाएगी और रातभर पूर्णिमा तिथि रहेगी। इसलिए शुक्रवार की रात को शरद पूर्णिमा पर्व मनाया जाएगा। पूर्णिमा तिथि अगले दिन यानी 31 अक्टूबर को पूरे दिन रहेगी और रात को करीब 8 बजे खत्म हो जाएगी। इसलिए शनिवार को पूर्णिमा व्रत, पूजा, तीर्थ स्नान और दान किया जाना चाहिए।

शरद पूर्णिमा पर पूंछरी में तीन दिवसीय नौका विहार लीला आज से

गोवर्धन सप्तकोसीय परिक्रमा मार्ग स्थित राजस्थान सीमा क्षेत्र अंतर्गत पूंछरी पक्की परिक्रमा मार्ग में भारतीय कला संस्थान एवं ब्रज लोक कला मंच डीग के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में शुक्रवार से तीन दिवसीय शरद पूर्णिमा उत्सव के साथ नौका विहार महारास प्रेमरस लीला आयोजित होगी। भारतीय कला संस्थान के निदेशक अशोक शर्मा ने बताया कि ब्रज संस्कृति को लेकर 30 अक्टूबर से 1 नवंबर तक सांय 7 बजे से रात्रि 9 बजे तक आयोजित होने वाले महारास लीला कार्यक्रम में ‘चलो चलें परंपरा की ओर‘ के जरिए ब्रजवासियों को ब्रज की लीलाओं के दर्शन कराए जाएंगे।

