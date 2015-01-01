पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:ब्रज विश्वविद्यालय के डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार सहित कोरोना के 87 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 7000 के पार हुआ

भरतपुर16 मिनट पहले
कोरोना घड़ी नहीं पहनता, उसके फैलने के लिए 4 दिन काफी हैं
  • वायरल बुखार समझकर टेस्ट में देरी, पॉजिटिव आने पर ठीक होने में भी लग रहा अधिक समय
  • पहले 10% आ रहे थे लक्षण वाले मरीज, अब पहुंच रहे 40 प्रतिशत

लापरवाही एवं बढ़ती सर्दी के कारण कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से फैल रहा है, फिर भी लोग इसे लेकर गंभीर नहीं हैं। खास बात यह है कि बिना लक्षण वाले वाले मरीज ज्यादा मिल रहे थे, अब लक्षण वाले मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है क्याेंकि लोगों ने बुखार आने पर वायरल समझ टेस्ट कराने में देरी की। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई तो ठीक होने में भी ज्यादा वक्त लगा। आरबीएम अस्पताल में हर रोज आईएलआई (खांसी-जुकाम व बुखार) के करीब 70 मरीज पहुंच रहे हैं, लेकिन इनमें 37 लोग ही लक्षण

आने पर सैंपल करा रहे हैं। बाकी लोग घर में खुद ही वायरल का इलाज ले रहे हैं या बिना सैंपल दिए किसी न किसी डाक्टर से वायरल का इलाज करा रहे हैं। लक्षण वाले मरीजों का प्रतिशत 30 से 40 तक है, जबकि यह नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह तक महज 10 से 20 प्रतिशत तक ही था।

रविवार को जिले में महाराजा सूरजमल बृज विश्वविद्यालय के डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार सहित 87 नए पॉजिटिव रोगी निकले हैं। इनके सहित अब तक जिले में 7084 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं और 100 लोग अपनी जान गवां चुके हैं। रविवार को सिर्फ एक व्यक्ति रिकवर्ड हुआ है। इसके बाद अब तक 6699 लोग ठीक हो कर घर जा चुके हैं।

इस प्रकार रिकवर्ड रेट जिले की 94.57 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गई है। एक्टिव लोगों की संख्या 285 है, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है। इधर, सैंपलों की औसत संख्या इस माह घट गई है, पिछले माह 30 हजार 772 सैंपल हुए थे और रोजाना का औसत 992 सैंपल का था। अब तक इस माह 22 नवंबर तक 10376 सैंपल होने से औसत सैंपल 471 रह गया है।
पहला दिन

बुखार, सर्दी, जुकाम और खांसी हुई, तो वायरल समझकर खुद ही दवा ले ली।

दूसरा दिन

दवा लेने से बुखार तो उतरा, लेकिन कुछ ही घंटाें बाद दोबारा आ गया। फिर किसी डॉक्टर की सलाह पर दवाई ले ली।

तीसरा दिन

फिर से बुखार आया, तबीयत में सुधार नहीं। अब कोरोना की आशंका बढ़ी तो जांच कराने का मन किया
चाैथा दिन

कोराेना का सैंपल दिया तो रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। अस्पताल पहुंचे तब तक लक्षण साफ नजर आने लगे, लेकिन तब तक संक्रमण फैल गया।

आरबीएम में पहले सप्ताह में 10 मरीज ही हर रोज भर्ती हो रहे थे, अब 19 तक
कोविड जोन के प्रभारी डा. सुनील पाठक ने बताया कि नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में 7 मरीज भर्ती हो रहे थे। उसके बाद 19-20 मरीज तक हर रोज भर्ती होने आ रहे हैं। अक्टूबर में कुल 1354 मरीज खांसी, जुकाम, बुखार के आईएलआई ओपीडी में आए थे। 21 नवंबर तक ही यह संख्या पार करके 1367 तक पहुंच गई है।

24 घंटे में इलाज शुरू हो तो जल्दी होगी रिकवरी

कोरोना का संक्रमण लगने के बाद मरीज का इलाज जल्दी शुरू होगा उसकी रिकवरी उतनी ही तेज होगी। इसके लिए जरूरी है कि बुखार आने के 24 घंटे में कोरोना की जांच कराएं। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आए तो इलाज शुरू किया जाए।
एक्सपर्ट व्यू; सर्दी बढ़ने के बाद से लोग जांच करने से बच रहे हैं, इसी कारण बढ़ रहा संक्रमण : गुप्ता
जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में आई तेजी के साथ ही ये बात चिंता बढ़ाने वाली है कि अब जो मरीज निकल रहे हैं उनमें ज्यादातर तादाद लक्षण व संक्रमण वाले मरीजों की है। पहले लोग बुखार आने या किसी और तरह की परेशानी होने पर तत्काल जांच करा रहे थे। लेकिन, पिछले कुछ दिनों में सर्दी बढ़ने के बाद से लोग जांच कराने से बच रहे हैं।

ये लोग मौसम का असर समझकर या तो अनदेखा कर रहे हैं और या अपने स्तर पर ही दवाएं ले रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि जब मरीज अस्पताल पहुंचता है, तबतक उनमें संक्रमण फैल चुका होता है। 2-3 दिन बाद तबियत नहीं सुधरने पर मरीज कोरोना जांच कराने पहुंचता है और वह कोरोना पॉजिटिव आते हैं। इस देरी की वजह से ही मरीजोें को ठीक होने में ज्यादा समय लग रहा है।
डा. मुकेश गुप्ता, विभागाध्यक्ष, मेडिसन विभाग, गर्वमेंट मेडिकल काॅलेज

सीसीबी के 22 में से 21 कर्मचारी जांच में निकले कोरोना पॉजिटिव

केन्द्रीय सहकारी बैंक के प्रबंधक प्रशासन हरीश मीणा ने बताया कि कुल 22 कार्मिकों की जांच कराई गई, जिसमें 21 कार्मिक पॉजिटिव निकले हैं। केवल वह ही संक्रमण से बचे रहे। उल्लेखनीय है कि बैंक की भरतपुर में 4 स्थानीय शाखाओं में से 3 शाखाओं के कार्मिकों की जांच अभी तक नहीं हुई है।

ठंड के मौसम में कोरोना को हल्के में न लें बुखार आने पर इलाज कराएं : सीएमएचओ
^कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण लगने के बाद मरीज का इलाज जितनी जल्दी शुरू होगा, उसकी रिकवरी उतनी ही तेज होगी। इसके लिए जरूरी है कि बुखार आने के 24 घंटे के भीतर कोरोना की जांच कराएं। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आए तो तुरंत इलाज शुरू किया जाए। ठंंड के मौसम में कोरोना को हल्के में न लें, इससे बचने के लिए सावधानी जरूरी है। मास्क लगाने, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व बार-बार साबुन या सेनेटाइजर से हाथ धोने के अलावा खांसी, जुकाम व बुखार होने पर कोरोना की जांच कराएं।
-डा. लक्ष्मण सिंह, कार्यवाहक सीएमएचओ

