विरोध:पार्षदों ने आयुक्त का पुतला फूंका, दबाव बनाने वाले सतीश, संजय को कराया पाबंद

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भरतपुर नगर निगम में मेयर, आयुक्त और पार्षदों का विवाद

नगर निगम मेयर और आयुक्त को लेकर दो खेमों में बंटे पार्षदों में से एक गुट ने शुक्रवार को आयुक्त नीलिमा तक्षक का पुतला जलाया और उनके निलंबन की मांग की। पार्षदों ने आरोप लगाया कि आयुक्त नीलिमा तक्षक मनमर्जी कर रही हैं। वे नगर निगम में तानाशाही चला रही हैं। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि अगर आयुक्त के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई तो बड़ा आंदोलन शुरू करते हुए भरतपुर को जाम किया जाएगा।

इन पार्षदों ने आरोप लगाया कि आयुक्त को चिकित्सा राज्यमंत्री सुभाष गर्ग का वरदहस्त प्राप्त है। इसलिए 2 नवंबर को कलेक्ट्रेट पर डॉ. सुभाष गर्ग का भी पुतला दहन किया जाएगा। पुतला जलाने वाले पार्षदों में किशोर सैनी, देवेंद्रसिंह, मुकेश पप्पू, भास्कर शर्मा, भूपेंद्र पंडा, दिलकेश, नरेश जाटव, विजयसिंह, बबीता सुरेश, सुरेंद्र कुमार, रिंकी, रेनू गोरावर मौजूद थे।

बाद में इन पार्षदों ने जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ. अमनदीप कपूर से मुलाकात कर पा पार्षद नरेश जाटव काे डरा-धमकाकर राजीनामा करने का दबाव बनाने वाले पार्षद संजय शुक्ला और सतीश सोगरवाल पर कार्यवाही करने की मांग की। बाद में एसपी ने बताया कि संबंधित थानाधिकारी को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि वे संजय और सतीश को बुलाकर पाबंद करें।

उल्लेखनीय है कि इस विवाद में करीब 43 पार्षद आयुक्त नीलिमा तक्षक के पक्ष में हैं। इस गुट ने भी बुधवार को जिला कलेक्टर और एसपी से मिलकर विवाद सुलझाने के साथ ही आयुक्त के खिलाफ दर्ज मामले को झूठा बताया था।

नगर निगम की बैठक बुलाई जाए : संजय शुक्ला
इधर, शहर कांग्रेस के निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष पार्षद संजय शुक्ला ने मेयर और आयुक्त से नगर निगम की बोर्ड बैठक बुलाए जाने की मांग की है। क्योंकि दीपावली से पूर्व होने वाले कार्यों पर पार्षदों से विचार-विमर्श होना बहुत जरूरी है। इस समय सफाई, रोशनी, सड़कों की मरम्मत और आवारा जानवरों को पकड़ने आदि काम जल्द शुरू करने की जरूरत है।

उन्होंने कहा कि यह गतिरोध अब खत्म होना चाहिए। क्योंकि इससे विकास कार्य प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। शुक्ला ने कहा कि मैंने और सतीश सोगरवाल ने बुधवार को नरेश जाटव से बात कर इस विवाद को सम्मानजनक तरीके से सुलझाने के लिए समझौता कराना का प्रयास किया था। तब नरेश विवाद खत्म करने पर सहमत थे।

