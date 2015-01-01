पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:न्यायालय ने शार्प शूटर की महिला मित्र को भेजा जेल

भरतपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक दिन पूर्व विचाराधीन बंदी को जूते में छुपाकर पहुंचाया था मोबाइल

केंद्रीय कारागृह सेवर जेल में बंद विचाराधीन बंदी शार्प शूटर आशीष शर्मा को जूते के सोल के अंदर छुपा कर एक मोबाइल, चार सिम और दो बैटरी पहुंचाने के मामले में एक दिन पूर्व गिरफ्तार शार्प शूटर की महिला मित्र को जेल अदालत के आदेश पर जेल भेज दिया गया है। अनुसंधान अधिकारी सहायक उप निरीक्षक सुखदेव ने बताया कि आरोपी शालिनी पत्नी अनिल निवासी सुंदरपाड़ा आगरा को शुक्रवार को मजिस्ट्रेट के समक्ष पेश किया गया जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया।

उन्होंने बताया कि शालिनी के खिलाफ आगरा में दो एवं भरतपुर के थाना अटल बंध में एक मामला दर्ज है। वहीं सेवर पुलिस थाना में गिर्राज प्रसाद हाल उपकारापाल केन्द्रीय कारागृह सेवर ने तेहरालोधा निवासी बनयसिंह जाटव बगैराह 3 जनों के विरूद्ध केन्द्रीय कारागृह सेवर में षडयंत्र रचकर निषेध सामग्री पहुंचाने का मामले धारा 120बी आईपीसी व 42 राजस्थान कारागृह संशोधन अधिनियम में दर्ज करवाया था।

जिसमें आरोपी बनयसिंह व शालिनी को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। वहीं 24 अगस्त को बापू नगर निवासी प्रद्युम्न कुमार द्वारा शार्प शूटर आशीष शर्मा के खिलाफ थाना अटल बंध में दर्ज कराए मुकदमे में 5 आरोपियों के नाम सामने आए थे, जिनमें शार्प शूटर की महिला मित्र शालिनी भी शामिल थी।

प्रद्युम्न कुमार की पत्नी नीतू ने शालिनी और शार्प शूटर को दो लाख रुपए की सुपारी देकर ही प्रद्युम्न कुमार की हत्या करने के लिए भेजा था। तभी से उक्त महिला फरार चल रही थी। अब जल्द ही थाना अटल बंध पुलिस शालिनी को सेवर जेल से प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर गिरफ्तार कर अपना अनुसंधान करेगी।

