पटाखा बैन:पटाखे बेचने-चलाने पर रोक, चोरी-छिपे बिक रहे, कीमतें दोगुनी, दीपावली पर करीब 10 करोड़ का कारोबार

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
पटाखे में से हरे रंग यानी ग्रीन रोशनी के लिए बेरियम नाइट्रेट, लाल रंग के लिए सीजियम नाइट्रेट, पीले रंग के लिए सोडियम नाइट्रेट मिलाया जाता है
  • पटाखे बेचने पर 10 हजार और चलाते हुए पाए जाने पर 2 हजार रुपए के जुर्माने का प्रावधान है
  • आतिशबाजी पर बैन लगने से करीब 2000 लोगों का कारोबार प्रभावित हुआ है

सरकार ने कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण आतिशबाजी बेचने और चलाने पर रोक लगा दी है। पटाखे बेचने पर 10 हजार और चलाते हुए पाए जाने पर 2 हजार रुपए के जुर्माने का प्रावधान है। हालांकि एनसीआर रीजन में होने की वजह से भरतपुर में पहले से ही रोक है। लेकिन, बच्चों और बडों का उत्साह अभी बना हुआ है।

यही वजह है कि चोरी-छिपे आतिशबाजी बेची जा रही है। डिमांड बनी होने के कारण भाव भी दो गुने तक हैं। जैसे, 10 रुपए में मिलने वाली फुलझड़ी की डिब्बी अब 20 रुपए में मिल रही है। इधर, आतिशबाजी पर बैन लगने से करीब 2000 लोगों का कारोबार प्रभावित हुआ है। चूंकि भरतपुर में आतिशबाजी बनती भी है, इसलिए लेबर, विशेषकर महिला श्रमिकों के रोजगार पर विपरीत असर पड़ा है।

इधर, जिला प्रशासन ने आतिशबाजी बेचने और चलाने पर लगी रोक को देखते हुए अभी से सख्ती शुरू कर दी है। एडीएम सिटी राजेश गाेयल का कहना है कि कार्रवाई के लिए एसडीएम, बीडीओ सहित सभी सक्षम अधिकारियों काे पाबंद किया गया है कि वे अपने क्षेत्र में इसकी सतत निगरानी रखें। गोदामों में अवैध रूप से रखे पटाखों के स्टॉक की जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। जहां भी आतिशबाजी मिलेगी, वहां सख्त कार्रवाई होगी।

कारोबारी मोबाइल से भेज रहे मैसेज, माल आ गया है ले जाओ
रोक के बावजूद पटाखे बेचने वालों ने नया तरीका निकाला है। वे अपने पुराने ग्राहकों को मोबाइल से मैसेज भेज रहे है कि माल आ गया है। आकर ले जाओ। दुकान से दूर घर और गोदामों से चोरी-छिपे सप्लाई दी जा रही है। इसमें अधिकांश वे लोग कारोबार कर रहे हैं जिनकी पुलिस से सांठगांठ है।

पिछले साल भी रोक के बावजूद पटाखों की जमकर बिक्री हुई थी। पुलिस आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगाने में नाकामयाब रही थी। इस बार भी एनसीआर में आतिशबाजी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की रोक के बावजूद पटाखों का कारोबार चोरी-छिपे चल रहा है। गोदामों में बड़ी खेप में पटाखे भरे हुए हैं और ऑर्डर लिए जा रहे हैं।

मशहूर हैं भरतपुर की फुलझड़ी, महताब, अनार और सूतली बम
आतिशबाजी बनाने का काम भरतपुर में 60-70 के दशक में शुरू हुआ। यहां बनी फुलझड़ी, महताब, अनार, सूतली के बम आदि आइटम उत्तर भारत के कई शहरों के साथ ही गुजरात में भी विशेष रूप से जाते हैं। भरतपुर के कुछ कारखानों में ये आतिशाबाजी कई चरणों में बनाई जाती है।

शादियों के लिए बिना लाइसेंस भी बनती है आतिशबाजी
भरतपुर से सटे फतहपुर, मढाखुर, खानवा, किरावली, अछनेरा आदि क्षेत्रों में भी बड़े पैमाने पर शादी और अन्य समारोहों के लिए आसमान में फटने वाली आतिशबाजी बनाई जाती है। इनमें से अधिकांश शोरगरों के पास लाइसेंस भी नहीं है। यहां इस काम में करीब 500 से ज्यादा लोग जुड़े हैं।

भास्कर नॉलेज; दुनिया के 90% पटाखे चीन में बनते हैं

  • आतिशबाजी का अविष्कार 7वीं सदी में चीन में हुआ था। दुनिया के 90% पटाखे चीन में बनते हैं। अरब के लेखक हसन अल-रमाह ने वर्ष 1240 में लिखी किताब में गन पाउडर का जिक्र किया है।
  • पहली बार आतिशबाजी 1486 में इंग्लैंड के राजा हेनरी VII की शादी में हुई थी।
  • यदि आप सपने में पटाखे देखते हैं तो इसका मतलब आप जल्द ही आकर्षण का केंद्र बनने वाले हैं। जीवन में उत्साह का आगमन होगा। सभी दु:ख दूर होंगे।
  • वैज्ञानिक भी मानते हैं कि जानवरों को पटाखे पसंद नहीं होते हैं। ज्यादा पटाखों की आवाज में जानवर पागल भी हो सकते हैं।
  • एक फुलझड़ी का तापमान करीब 1500 डिग्री सेंटीग्रेड होता है। वर्ष 2006 में पुर्तगाल में एक ही रात में 66,326 किलो आतिशबाजी-पटाखे जलाए गए थे। जो एक रिकॉर्ड है।
  • पटाखे में से हरे रंग यानी ग्रीन रोशनी के लिए बेरियम नाइट्रेट, लाल रंग के लिए सीजियम नाइट्रेट, पीले रंग के लिए सोडियम नाइट्रेट मिलाया जाता है।
