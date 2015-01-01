पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरसीए एजीएम की बैठक:डीसीसी को विवाद के कारण नहीं भेजा बुलावा, धौलपुर, बांसवाड़ा और बूंदी को भी नहीं किया बैठक में शामिल

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान क्रिकेट संघ यानी आरसीए की बैठक में जिला क्रिकेट संघ भरतपुर के पदाधिकारियों को नहीं बुलाए जाने से क्रिकेट प्रेमियों को धक्का लगा है। बीते दिन जयपुर में आरसीए की एजीएम बैठक वैभव गहलोत की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित हुई। लेकिन उसमें भरतपुर क्रिकेट संघ को नहीं बुलाया गया।

जिला संघ को बैठक के लिए कोई नोटिस या सूचना तक भी नहीं दी गई। इस बैठक में प्रदेश के जिला संघों और आरसीए में आगे की नई प्लानिंग को लेकर चर्चा की गई। वहीं भरतपुर क्रिकेट संघ को नहीं बुलाने को लेकर बताया जा रहा है कि भरतपुर जिला क्रिकेट संघ में चल रही गड़बड़ी को लेकर आरसीए ने अपनी दूरी बनाई है।

आरसीए सचिव महेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि भरतपुर जिले में क्रिकेट संघ का विवाद कोर्ट में चल रहा है। अलग-अलग गुट जिला क्रिकेट संघ के पदाधिकारी होने का दावा कर रहे हैं। इसलिए जब तक कोर्ट का मामला पूरी तरह से निपट नहीं जाता तब तक हमारा भरतपुर जिला क्रिकेट संघ से आरसीए कोई ताल्लुकात नहीं रखेगा।

इसलिए एजीएम बैठक में भरतपुर से किसी को नहीं बुलाया गया है। ज्ञात रहे कि भरतपुर के अलावा आरसीए ने धौलपुर, बूंदी और बांसवाड़ा क्रिकेट संघ से भी किसी को नहीं बुलाया।

