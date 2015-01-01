पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गेस्ट हाउस में मिली नग्न लाश:पति-पत्नी बताकर 5वीं बार गेस्ट हाउस में रुके थे, युवक की हत्या कर चंपत हुई महिला

गोवर्धन12 मिनट पहले
गोवर्धन: गेस्टहाउस में हत्या के मामले की जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी। खुद को पति-पत्नी बता कर रुके थे। सुबह पुरुष का शव मिला। महिला कमरे का दरवाजा बंद कर हो गई फरार।
  • मथुरा जिले में गोवर्धन के गेस्ट हाउस की घटना
  • कमरे में बिखरी पड़ी थीं महिला की चूड़ियां

मथुरा जिले में गोवर्धन स्थित एक गैस्ट हाउस में युवक के साथ रात को रुकी महिला साथी युवक की हत्या कर फरार हो गई। पुलिस मृतक की शिनाख्त में जुटी है। वहीं गैस्ट हाउस के रजिस्टर के अनुसार आरोपी महिला प्रेमवती कोली पत्नी रामप्रसाद कोली है तथा वह अलवर जिले में कठूमर क रहने वाली है। गैस्ट हाउस संचालक के अनुसार ये महिला-पुरूष बीते एक वर्ष में पांच बार गैस्ट हाउस में रुक चुके हैं। मृतक की उम्र करीब 32 साल है।

जानकारी के अनुसार बीती रात एक महिला-पुरूष अपने को पति-पत्नी बता कर गोवर्धन वस स्टैंड के सामने स्थित उर्मिला सेवा सदन में रूके। सुबह करीब 6:30 बजे गैस्ट हाउस संचालक विनोद अग्रवाल ने देखा कि महिला कमरे का दरवाजा बंद कर गैस्ट हाउस से बाहर जा रही थी।

विनोद के अनुसार उसने सोचा कि शायद बाहर से चाय आदि लेने गई हो। मगर काफी देर तक न लौटने पर उसको शंका हुई और उसने कमरे का दरवाजा खोल कर देखा तो युवक कमरे में नग्नावस्था में मृत पड़ा था। विनोद ने सूचना थाना पुलिस को दी। सूचना पर एसपी देहात श्रीष चंद, एएसपी अनिरुद्ध सिंह, प्रभारी निरीक्षक प्रदीप कुमार मय फोर्स मौके पर पहुंच गए तथा शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

गैस्ट हाउस रजिस्टर के अनुसार दोनों महिला-पुरूष 23 दिसंबर 2019 को भी यहीं रुके थे। साथी पुरुष ने बतौर आईडी अपना ड्राइवर लाइसेंस जमा करवाया था जिसके अनुसार वह राम प्रसाद पुत्र सूखी राम निवासी तसी कठूमर, अलवर है। वहीं 26 सितंबर 2019, 12 जनवरी 2020 तथा 4 फरवरी, 2020 को प्रेमवती पत्नी रामप्रसाद के आधार कार्ड की आईडी पर रुक चुके हैं।

शुरूआती जांच में लग रहा हत्या गला दबा कर की गई
इस बार भी दोनों प्रेमवती की ही आईडी पर रुके थे। हर बार भी आईडी और फोन नंबर समान ही था। मृत युवक के गले पर कुछ निशान होने के कारण मौत का कारण गला दबाना माना जा रहा था। गैस्ट हाउस के कमरे में महिला की कुछ चूड़ियां टूटी पड़ी थीं तो युवक के कपड़े व जूते भी पड़े मिले। पुलिस मृत युवक की शिनाख्त के लिए कठूमर रवाना हो गई है।

(रिपोर्ट: मनीष शर्मा)

