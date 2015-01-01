पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भरतपुर:दिल्ली-मुंबई रेलवे ट्रैक पर शव मिला, मृतक की कलाई पर V.A.H गुदा हुआ है

भरतपुर10 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर। दिल्ली-मुंबई रेलवे ट्रैक पर एक शव मिला।
  • पुलिस ने शव आरबीएम अस्पताल में रखवाया, शिनाख्त के कर रही प्रयास

(आदर्श मधुकर)। रेलवे स्टेशन भरतपुर से सेवर स्टेशन के बीच शनिवार को दीपावली की रात एक व्यक्ति की ट्रेन से कटने से मौत हो गई। उसका शव दिल्ली-मुंबई रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिला। शव बुरी तरह क्षत-विक्षत हो गया। मृतक की शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी है।

थाना सेवर के हैड कांस्टेबल बच्चू सिंह के अनुसार मृतक आसमानी नीले रंग की शर्ट व स्लेटी ब्राउन रंग की पेंट तथा नीली गरम बनियान पहने हुए है। उसके दाहिने हाथ की कलाई पर V.A.H गुदा हुआ है। पुलिस ने उसका शव शिनाख्त के लिए आरबीएम हॉस्पिटल, भरतपुर में रखा है।

