धर्म-समाज:दीपाेत्सव इस बार चार दिन का रहेगा, रूपचाैदस व अमावस्या एक ही दिन, लक्ष्मीपूजन 14 को, भाईदूज 16 को मनाई जाएगी

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धनतेरस भी दिवाली के एक दिन पहले आएगी, हर बार पांच दिवसीय होता है दीपोत्सव का त्योहार

हर साल दिवाली के समय मनाए जाने वाले पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव, इस बार चार दिन के लिए मनाया जाएगा। कारण है रूप चौदस और दिवाली का एक ही पड़ना। इस साल 5 दिवसीय की जगह चार दिन का ही दीपोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। धनतेरस भी दिवाली के 1 दिन पहले 13 नवंबर की रहेगी।

14 नवंबर को रूपचाैदस व अमावस्या तिथि एक ही दिन आ रही है। ऐसे में दिन में रूप चाैदस व शाम काे लक्ष्मी पूजन हाेगा। 16 नवंबर की भैया दूज मनाई जाएगी। ज्योतिषाचार्य मनु मुदगल के अनुसार कार्तिक अमावस्या के दिन माता लक्ष्मी धरती पर आती है। अमावस्या की रात में ही माता धरती पर विचरण करती है।

इसी वजह से यह त्यौहार अमावस्या की रात को मनाना सर्वश्रेष्ठ माना जाता है। इस बार अमावस्या 14 नवंबर दोपहर 2:17 बजे से शुरू होगी, जाे दूसरे दिन 15 नवंबर को सुबह 10:36 बजे तक रहेगी। यही वजह है कि माता लक्ष्मी का पूजन 14 नवंबर शनिवार को होगा। धार्मिक मान्यता है कि जिस दिन सूर्यास्त के बाद एक घड़ी अधिक तक अमावस्या तिथि रहे उस दिन दीपावली मनाई जाती है।

ज्योतिषाचार्यों के अनुसार त्रयोदशी तिथि 12 नवंबर की रात 9: 31 से शुरू होकर 13 नवंबर को शाम 6 बजे तक रहेगी। 13 नवंबर को ही प्रदोष व्रत भी रहेगा। ऐसे में 13 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी, क्योंकि धनतेरस प्रदोष के दिन ही रहती है।

लक्ष्मी पूजन का श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त शाम 5:49 से 6:02 बजे तक
लक्ष्मी पूजन प्रदोषयुक्त अमावस्या को स्थिर लग्न और स्थिर नवांश में किया जाना श्रेष्ठ माना गया है। 14 नवंबर दिवाली को प्रदोष काल शाम 5:33 से रात 8:12 तक रहेगा। लक्ष्मी पूजन का सर्वश्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त शाम 5:49 से 6:02 बजे तक रहेगा। इस मुहूर्त में प्रदोषकाल स्थिर वृष लग्न और कुंभ का स्थिर नवांश भी रहेगा।

14 नवंबर को रात 8:10 बजे तक रहेगा स्वाति नक्षत्र, पूरे दिन सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग ज्योतिषाचार्यों के अनुसार 14 नवंबर दीपावली के दिन रात 8:10 बजे तक स्वाति नक्षत्र रहेगा। इसके बाद पूरी रात विशाखा नक्षत्र रहेगा। पूरे दिन सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग रहेगा।

शनिवार को प्रदोष काल में स्वाति से बना सिद्धि योग कार्य सफलता के लिए अच्छा माना गया है। स्वाति नक्षत्र चर, चल-संज्ञक नक्षत्र होने के कारण वाहन लेने देने, उद्योग कर्म, दुकानदारी, चित्रकारी, शिक्षक, स्कूल संचालक, शृंगार प्रसाधन एवं अन्य कर्म के लिए अच्छा माना जाता है।

