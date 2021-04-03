पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:आंदोलनकारियों केे मुकदमे वापस लेने और चयनितों को नियुक्ति देने की मांग

भरतपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जाट आरक्षण की मांगों पर सरकार ने संघर्ष समिति से जयपुर में की वार्ता

भरतपुर-धौलपुर के जाटों को केंद्र में ओबीसी आरक्षण का लाभ दिए जाने की मांग के मुद्दे पर गुरुवार को फिर से जयपुर में सरकार के साथ दूसरी बैठक हुई। भरतपुर-धौलपुर जाट आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक नेम सिंह फौजदार ने बताया कि सचिवालय में हुई इस बैठक में आरक्षण आंदोलन के दौरान आंदोलनकारियों पर दर्ज कराए गए मुकदमों को वापस लेने की मांग और चयनित अभ्यर्थियों को नियुक्ति देने के मुद्दे पर विस्तार से चर्चा की गई। समिति द्वारा की गई तीन सूत्री मांगों में राज्य सरकार दोनों जिलों के जाटों को केंद्र में आरक्षण के लिए अपनी सिफारिश चिट्ठी पहले ही लिख चुकी है।

इधर, 2017 में आरक्षण आंदोलन के दौरान लगे 28 मुकदमों में से 8 मुकदमे वापस हो चुके हैं। मुकदमों के संदर्भ में गृह सचिव रामनिवास मेहता, पुलिस अधीक्षक मनोज सिंह ने बताया 20 मुकदमों के लिए भी अनुसंधान अधिकारियों को बुलाकर जल्द निपटा दिया जाएगा। वार्ता में सरकार द्वारा गठित अधिकारियों की कमेटी ने बताया की चयनित अभ्यर्थियों के बारे में उच्च न्यायिक प्रक्रिया का सहयोग भी लेना पड़ेगा।

वार्ता में कार्मिक विभाग से जय सिंह, सह सचिव सामाजिक एवं न्याय से सुरेंद्र गजराज, व संघर्ष समिति की तरफ से संयोजक नेम सिंह फौजदार, बृजेश सरपंच, रमेश बाबा, कप्तान सरपंच, अरुण चौधरी, हरेंद्र सिंह, राजेश कुंतल मौजूद रहे साथ ही अगली बैठक शीघ्र आयोजित की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें