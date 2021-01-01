पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अलर्ट:तल्ख धूप के बावजूद भी जारी है सर्दी का सितम, एक फरवरी को हो सकती है बारिश

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
चिल्ला जाड़ा शनिवार को समाप्त हो जाएगा। लेकिन सर्दी अभी भी ठिठुरा रही है। क्योंकि तल्ख धूप के बावजूद हवा का रुख सीधा है। मौसम विशेषज्ञ आरके सिंह का कहना है कि फिलहाल कोई सिस्टम सक्रिय नहीं है। ऐसे में उत्तरी हवा की गति तो कम हो गई है, लेकिन दिशा सीधी है। इसलिए पहाड़ी ठंडक सीधी असर डाल रही है।

यही कारण है कि दिन में कड़क धूप निकलने और तापमान बढ़ने के बाद भी कड़ाके की ठंड का अहसास है। पिछले तीन दिनों से हवा की गति एक किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे के आसपास है। दिन में धूप और सुबह-शाम ठंड रहने से कोहरा बना हुआ है। शुक्रवार को हवा में नमी की मात्रा 84 प्रतिशत रही।

इधर, मौसम साफ रहने से दिन के तापमान में 3 डिग्री का इजाफा हुआ है। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया। वहीं रात के तापमान में 1.9 डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। न्यूनतम तापमान 4.5 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। शहर में बर्फीली हवा के कारण कड़ाके की ठंड अभी बनी रहेगी। क्योंकि एक फरवरी को नया पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय हो रहा है। इससे बादल/बारिश की संभावना बन सकती है। ऐसे में एक बार फिर ठंड जोर पकड़ेगी। इसलिए आर्द्रता लगातार 80 प्लस पर कायम है। शुक्रवार को हवा में नमी सामान्य से 14 प्रतिशत अधिक रही।

