धनतेरस विशेष:259 साल पहले धनतेरस को जारी हुआ भरतपुर का पहला सिक्का, अभी कीमत 593 रुपए

भरतपुर26 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर। पुराने सिक्के।
  • सोने, चांदी, तांबे के रुपया, आठ आना, चार आना, एक आना के सिक्के ढाले गए
  • सिक्के अधिकतर चांदी के थे, स्वर्ण मुद्रा मोहर कहलाती थीं

(प्रमोद कल्याण)। भरतपुर में भी कभी सिक्के ढाले जाते थे। इसके लिए डीग और भरतपुर टकसाल थीं। पहला सिक्का सन 1761 में महाराजा सूरजमल द्वारा जारी किया गया था, जिसे आगरा की टकसाल में ढ़लवाया गया था। इसका वजन 171.86 ग्रेन था और उसकी वर्तमान कीमत 593 रुपए है।

ये सिक्के अभी भी बहुत से लोगों के पास सुरक्षित हैं। कुछ सिक्के राजकीय संग्रहालय में मौजूद हैं। ये सिक्के भले ही साधारण और हस्तनिर्मित थे, लेकिन इनकी कीमत और मान्यता काफी थी, क्योंकि तब वस्तु विनिमय अधिक था। चांदी का सिक्का होना अपने आप में गौरवपूर्ण माना जाता था।

इन सिक्कों से ही दीपावली पर पूजन भी किया जाता था। भरतपुर रियासत में दो टकसाल डीग और भरतपुर में महाराजा सूरजमल ने 1763 में आरंभ की थीं। इनमें सन् 1878 तक सिक्के ढाले जाते रहे। सिक्कों पर कटार, लाठी, चांद, सितारा और फूल के प्रतीक चिन्ह होते थे। भरतपुर रियासत के सिक्के सोने, चांदी और तांबा धातु के ढाले गए। भरतपुर में रुपया, आठ आना, चार आना, एक आना सिक्के ढाले जाते थे। सन् 1763 से 1910 तक भरतपुर राज्य में तांबे का एक ही प्रकार का सिक्का प्रचलन में रहा।

घन और डाई से बनते थे सिक्के

आज के मुकाबले पुराने सिक्के देखने में इतने सुंदर नहीं थे, क्योंकि पहले उच्च तकनीक नहीं थी। सिक्कों को टकसाल में हथौड़े व घन द्वारा तैयार किया जाता था। इन पर रियासत द्वारा स्वीकृत मोहर की दो डाइयां धातु के दोनों ओर रखकर भारी हथौड़े से चोट मारी जाती थी जिसमें राज्य का चिन्ह सिक्के के दोनों ओर अंकित हो जाता था। अनेक बार सिक्के पूरी तरह ढल नहीं पाते थे, लेकिन उनकी मान्यता रहती थी, यानी कोई व्यक्ति उन्हें लेने से इनकार नहीं कर सकता था क्योंकि उसमें धातु और राज्य चिन्ह की वैल्यू थी।

सिक्के अधिकतर चांदी के थे। स्वर्ण मुद्रा मोहर कहलाती थीं। उनका प्रचलन धनवान लोगों के मध्य ही हो पाता था। 19 वीं सदी के उत्तरार्ध और 20 वीं सदी के प्रारंभ में तांबे के सिक्कों का प्रचलन बढ़ा किंतु चांदी के सिक्का आज की तरह सिरमौर था। इतिहासकार रामवीर सिंह वर्मा ने बताया कि डीग और भरतपुर टकसाल में निर्मित सिक्कों पर एक जैसे अभिलेख अंकित थे।

हालांकि भरतपुर स्वतन्त्र रियासत थी, किंतु संपूर्ण राष्ट्र की भांति मुद्रा प्रचलन की सरलता की दृष्टि से मुद्रा के एक ओर दि‍ल्ली के शाह का नाम भी अंकित होता था। सन् 1763 में महाराजा सूरजमल द्वारा जारी किए गए सिक्के में एक ओर सिक्का मुबारक बादशाह गाजी शाह आलम यानी बादशाह आलम का शुभ सिक्का और सिक्के के दूसरी ओर जब बुजीं अनवरपुर सनह जुलूस। यानी वैभव के शिखर वाले नगर (भरतपुर) में ढाला गया अंकित था।

अंग्रेजों ने अपने सिक्कों के लिए बंद करवाई टकसाल
अंग्रेजों की यह नीति थी कि कैसे भी इस रियासतों की मुद्रा को प्रभावहीन कर अंग्रेज सरकार की मुद्रा ही प्रचलित हो। इतिहास की जानकार डॉ. सुधा सिंह ने बताया कि ब्रिटिश सरकार के विदेश विभाग ने 6 अक्टूबर 1870 को आदेश जारी किया जिसमें टकसालों के पुनरुद्धार अथवा खोलने की अनुपति नहीं देने की बात कही गई। पॉलिटिकल एजेंट ने 1870 में सूचित किया कि भरतपुर में डीग के टकसाल कार्य कर रही है। इस टकसाल में चांदी का रुपया ढ़ाला जाता था जिसका वजन 11 माशा था और इसका मूल्य कलदार रुपये के बराबर था। भरतपुर राज्य में एक माशा 8 रत्ती तथा एक रत्ती सवा दो ग्रेन के बराबर मान्य थी।

कब किसने सिक्का जारी किया
सन 1805 में महाराजा रणधीर सिंह के समय रुपए के साथ ही आधा रुपया, पाव रुपया के भी सिक्के ढाले गए। डीग में ढले सिक्के का भार 169,70 ग्रेन था जिसमें 150.25 ग्रेन शुद्ध चांदी थी। इन सिक्कों का मूल्य 91.064 कलदार सिक्कों के बराबर था। महाराजा रणधीर सिंह के समय में सन 1837 तक सिक्के जारी किए थे जबकि महाराजा बलदेव सिंह एवं बलवंत सिंह के समय सन 1837 तक ढलते रहे।

सिक्के में शुद्ध चांदी 174.70 ग्रेन और 13.16 ग्रेन तांबा था। इसके 100 रुपये का मूल्य 99.819 कलदार रुपयों के बराबर था। महाराजा जसवंत सिंह के शासनकाल (1852 से 1910) में महारानी विक्टोरिया का उल्लेख करते हुए सर्वप्रथम 1858 में सिक्का जारी किया गया।

इनमें विक्टोरिया का फोटो भी था। सिक्के में लगभग 171 से 172 ग्रेन वजन था। ब्रिटिश मुद्रा की अपेक्षा इसमें मिश्रित तांबे की मात्रा 4 रत्ती कम है। वजन भी इसका ब्रिटिश सिक्के से 4 रत्ती कम है। यह रुपया, आठ आना , चार आना , दो आना में ढाला जाता था।

