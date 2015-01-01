पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बोर कनेक्शन बंद कराने के लिए फीस के साथ आवेदन नहीं किया, जमा कराने होंगे 75 हजार

भरतपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • उपभोक्ता आयोग ने बिल की वसूली को सही ठहराया

बिजली कनेक्शन बंद करने के लिए शपथपत्र और 600 रुपए फीस के साथ आवेदन नहीं करना एक उपभोक्ता को भारी पड़ गया। अब उसे 75 हजार रुपए का बिल जमा कराना पड़ेगा। कनेक्शनधारक का बोर दो साल तक खराब रहा। इस अवधि में उसने नियमानुसार कनेक्शन बंद करने के लिए आवेदन नहीं किया।

ऐसे में कंपनी ने इस अवधि का बिल जारी कर दिया। ग्राहक ने इसकी शिकायत की तो उपभोक्ता आयोग ने भी कंपनी को बिल वसूल करने का अधिकारी माना है। वैर तहसील के महाराजपुरा निवासी राजाराम मीणा ने बोर चलाने के लिए बिजली कनेक्शन ले रखा था। उन्हें सितंबर 14 में 74 हजार 676 रुपए का बिल मिला।

जमा नहीं करने पर अक्टूबर में जेवीएनएल ने कनेक्शन काटने का नोटिस भेज दिया। उपभोक्ता आयोग में शिकायत दर्ज कराई। जिसके अनुसार उसका बोर दो साल पहले खराब था। ऐसे में उसने कई बार लिखित में आवेदन किया, लेकिन कनेक्शन बंद नहीं किया गया। बिना उपयोग बिजली बिल भेज दिया गया।

जिसके जवाब में कंपनी ने आयोग को बताया कि बोर खराब होने की कोई सूचना उसे नहीं दी गई। बोर खराब या बंद होने पर शपथपत्र, 600 रुपए फीस और सक्षम अधिकारी के प्रमाण पत्र के साथ आवेदन करना होता है। उपभोक्ता ने ऐसा नहीं किया ऐसे में कंपनी की ओर से जारी बिल सही है। आयोग ने माना कि उपभोक्ता ने नियमानुसार आवेदन नहीं किया। ऐसे में कंपनी को बिल वसूलने का अधिकार है।

