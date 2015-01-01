पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुआयना:डीआईजी किशन सहाय ने 7वीं बटालियन आरएसी का किया निरीक्षण

भरतपुर3 घंटे पहले
उप महानिरीक्षक पुलिस आर्म्ड बटालियन-द्वितीय किशन सहाय आईपीएस ने मंगलवार को सुबह 7वीं बटालियन आरएसी का निरीक्षण किया। डीआईजी किशन सहाय के 7वीं बटालियन मुख्यालय पंहुचने पर सहायक कमांडेंट राजेंद्र डागुर व फूल चंद ने उनकी अगवानी की। इसके बाद आरएसी के जवानों के द्वारा उनको गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया।

तत्पश्चात डीआईजी किशन सहाय ने सामान्य शाखा, बल शाखा, क्यू शाखा सहित आरएसी की विभिन्न शाखाओं का अवलोकन कर वहां की व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। साथ ही कार्यालय में निर्माणाधीन आवासीय स्थल, जिम हॉल, जवानों की बैरक,स्टोर, कैंटीन, यूनिट डिस्पेन्शरी, जवान मैस का भी अवलोकन किया।

उन्होंने 7वीं बटालियन के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि आरएसी के सभी जवान प्रतिदिन कुछ ना कुछ समय जिम में कसरत जरूर करें। उन्होने आरएसी के जवानों से कुछ देर के लिए चर्चा कर उनके हाल चाल जाने और उनकी समस्याओं के बारे में भी पूछा। इसके बाद उन्होंने बटालियन मुख्यालय पर लगे वाहनों की स्थिति के बारे में उनके चालकों से जानकारी ली।

सहायक कर्मचारी के घर पहुंच डीआईजी ने दिया समता का संदेश ॉ

बटालियन मुख्यालय के निरीक्षण के बाद डीआईजी किशन सहाय बटालियन के सहायक कर्मचारी संजय ढन्डोरिया वाल्मीकि के घर कुम्हेर गेट हरिजन बस्ती चाय पीने पहुंचे। जहां उनके साथ संभागीय आयुक्त पीसी बेरवाल विशेष रूप से मौजूद रहे। इस मौके पर डीआईजी ने वहां मौजूद लोगों को संदेश दिया कि वे अपने बच्चों को पढ़ा-लिखा कर योग्य बनाएं।

अपने मन में हीन भावना को पनपने नहीं दें। यदि कहीं आप जाते हैं और वहां आपको बैठने के लिए उचित स्थान नहीं दिया जाता है, तो जमीन पर बैठने के बजाय खड़े रहें। इस मौके पर पूर्व पंचायत समिति सदस्य नरपत सिंह उच्चैन, रविंद्र सिनसिनी, संजय का भाई महेश वाल्मीकि पूर्व सरपंच आदि मौजूद थे।

