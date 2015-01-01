पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेटा-बेटी में भेदभाव न करें:जिला कलक्टर ने राजकीय जनाना अस्पताल में बेटियों को जन्म देने वाली 40 महिलाओं को बांटे कंबल

भरतपुर24 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर। टी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ योजना के तहत प्रसूता को कंबल देने जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल।
  • बेटियों के जन्म को प्रोत्साहन देने के लिए हमे मिलकर कार्य करना होगा

(आदर्श मधुकर)। महिला अधिकारिता विभाग की बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ योजना के तहत रविवार को जिला कलक्टर नथमल डिडेल ने राजकीय जनाना चिकित्सालय में बेटियों को जन्म देने वाली 40 प्रसूताओं को कंबल वितरित किए।

जिला कलेक्टर बोले, लिंगानुपात निरन्तर घटता जा रहा
कम्बल वितरण के अवसर पर डिडेल ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही इस अनुकरणीय योजना से बेटियों के जन्म को प्रोत्साहन मिलेगा और बेटा-बेटी में होने वाले भेदभाव पर अंकुश लग सकेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा बेटियों के जन्म पर शुभलक्ष्मी जैसी योजना भी संचालित है, जिसमें कक्षा 12 में अध्ययन करने वाली छात्राओं को 51 हजार रुपए की सहायता देने का प्रावधान है।

जिला कलक्टर ने कहा कि बेटियों के जन्म को प्रोत्साहन देने के लिए हम सबको मिलकर कार्य करना होगा। प्रत्येक गांव व वार्ड तक यह बात पहुंचानी होगी कि हमें बेटा-बेटी में कोई भेदभाव नहीं करना है। इस अवसर पर महिला अधिकारिता विभाग के उपनिदेशक अमित गुप्ता, संरक्षण अधिकारी राजेश कुमार, स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ डा. सुरेश गर्ग, नर्सिंग अधीक्षक मोहन सिंह, लोकेन्द्र शर्मा, डालचन्द, हरभान सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

