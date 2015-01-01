पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संभागीय आयुक्त ने अचानक पहुंच चौकाया:भरतपुर में छह सदस्यों के परिवार को 5 लोगों का राशन दे रहे थे, स्टॉक रजिस्टर भी नहीं मिला

भरतपुर10 मिनट पहले
ग्राम बरसो में उचित मूल्य की दुकान पर राशन लेने आई एक महिला से बात करते संभागीय आयुक्त पीसी बेरवाल बेरवाल ने यहां औचक निरीक्षण किया।
  • संभागीय आयुक्त ने ग्राम बरसो का दौरा कर उचित मूल्य दुकान तथा ई-मित्र केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया

संभागीय आयुक्त पीसी बेरवाल ने शनिवार को भरतपुर जिले की ग्राम पंचायत बछामदी के ग्राम बरसो का दौरा कर एक उचित मूल्य दुकान तथा दो ई-मित्र केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान उचित मूल्य दुकान खुली मिली‌ एवं सभी आवश्यक सूचनाएं प्रदर्शित तथा पोस मशीन चालू हालत में पाई गई।

राशन वितरण में अनियमितताएं सामने आईं
दुकान पर 5-10 ग्राहक राशन लेने के लिए खड़े मिले। राशन वितरण में अनियमितताएं सामने आईं। राशन कार्ड में सदस्यों की संख्या 6 दर्ज होने के बाद भी 5 सदस्यों का ही राशन दिया जा रहा था। कुछ ग्राहकों के राशन कार्ड में प्रविष्टियां ठीक तरीके से दर्ज नहीं की गई थीं। दुकान के रिकॉर्ड के निरीक्षण के दौरान दैनिक स्टॉक रजिस्टर तैयार नहीं मिला।

बरसो ग्राम पंचायत में दो ई-मित्र केंद्रों में से एक बंद मिला जबकि दूसरा खुला मिला लेकिन वहां ट्रांजैक्शन की संख्या नगण्य थी। संभागीय आयुक्त ने भरतपुर शहर में भी एक ई-मित्र केंद्र का निरीक्षण किया जहां ई-मित्र प्लस मशीन बंद मिली तथा संचालक फोटोकॉपी एवं स्टेशनरी विक्रय पर ही अधिक ध्यान देता पाया गया।

संभागीय आयुक्त ने निर्देश दिए कि संबंधित प्रशासनिक अधिकारी नियमित निरीक्षण तथा दैनिक अथवा साप्ताहिक मॉनिटरिंग करें ताकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में आमजन को सरकार द्वारा उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही सुविधाओं का अधिकाधिक लाभ प्राप्त हो सके। संभागीय आयुक्त ने दिव्यांग मतदाताओं के नाम मतदाता सूची में जोड़ने के लिए शनिवार को चलाए गए अभियान के अंतर्गत एक राजकीय माध्यमिक विद्यालय बीएलओ द्वारा किए जा रहे अपडेशन कार्य का भी निरीक्षण किया।

(रिपोर्ट: आदर्श मधुकर)

