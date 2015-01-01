पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भरतपुर:मेडिकल कॉलेज की कोरोना लैब, आरबीएम, जनाना अस्पताल के अस्थाई कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिला 2 माह से वेतन

भरतपुर30 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर। मेडिकल कॉलेज की कोरोना लैब और आरबीएम, जनाना अस्पताल के अस्थाई कर्मचारियों को 2 माह से वेतन नहीं मिला।
  • मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल की हठधर्मिता से प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी का भुगतान रोका
  • मेडिकल कॉलेज की कोरोना लैब के टेक्नीशियनों ने कलेक्टर के नाम दिया ज्ञापन

(आदर्श मधुकर)। मेडिकल कॉलेज में प्रिंसिपल डॉ रजत श्रीवास्तव की हठधर्मिता हर जगह आड़े आ रही है, जिसकी वजह से डॉक्टर व नर्सिंग कर्मचारी ही नहीं प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी पर लगे हुए अस्थाई कर्मचारियों को भी परेशानी भुगतनी पड़ रही है। मेडिकल कॉलेज की कोरोना लैब और आरबीएम व जनाना अस्पताल के अस्थाई कर्मचारियों को 2 माह से वेतन नहीं मिला है, जबकि दीपावली का त्यौहार नजदीक है।

मेडिकल कॉलेज की आरएस एंटरप्राइजेज प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी (एनजीओ) का कहना है कि मेडिकल कॉलेज ने जून, सितंबर, अक्टूबर यानी तीन माह का भुगतान रोका लिया है। मेडिकल कॉलेज, आरबीएम व जनाना अस्पताल में प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी के ट्रॉली पुलर, चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी, कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर, लैब टेक्नीशियन, सीनियर लैब टेक्नीशियन सहित काफी अस्थाई स्टाफ काम कर रहा है जिनके सामने दीपावली के त्यौहार पर वेतन का संकट है।

मेडिकल कॉलेज के कोरोना आरटी पीसीआर लैब में लगे अस्थाई लैब टेक्नीशियन लैब टेक्नीशियन ने मंगलवार को जिला कलेक्टर के नाम एडीएम सिटी राजेश गोयल को ज्ञापन सौंपा। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड वैश्विक महामारी को लेकर सरकार और प्रशासन पूर्ण रूप से सतर्क है एवं सरकार द्वारा स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की समस्याओं के निवारण के लिए हर संभव प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

उसके उपरांत भी एनजीओ ने वेतन भुगतान नहीं किया है। एनजीओ आरएस एंटरप्राइजेज के नियुक्त 5 लैब टेक्नीशियन एवं 18 सीनियर लैब टेक्नीशियन गत 6 माह से आरटी पीसीआर लैब में जांच कार्य में पूर्ण निष्ठा के साथ अपने कर्तव्यों का निर्वहन कर रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद बार-बार अवगत करवाने के बाद भी एनजीओ वेतन का भुगतान समय पर नहीं कर रहा है एवं मौखिक तौर पर बार-बार समय सीमा देकर गुमराह किया जाता है।

विगत 2 माह के वेतन का भुगतान अभी तक नहीं किया है। इधर मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ रजत श्रीवास्तव से इस संबंध में पक्ष जानने के लिए संपर्क करने का प्रयास किया तो न ही उन्होंने कॉल अटेंड किया और न ही मुलाकात का समय दिया।

बिलों का भुगतान मिलेगा तभी तो कर सकेंगे भुगतान
मेडिकल कॉलेज ने हमारे कर्मचारियों के वेतन के बिलों का भुगतान नहीं किया है। जून, सितंबर व अक्टूबर तीन महीनों के बिलों का भुगतान अभी तक नहीं किया है, जब बिलों को अटका कर भुगतान ही नहीं किया जा रहा तो हम कर्मचारियों को कैसे भुगतान करें। बिलों का भुगतान मिलेगा तभी तो भुगतान कर सकेंगे - राजीव शर्मा, संचालक, आरएस एंटरप्राइजेज प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी

