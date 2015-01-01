पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिशा- निर्देश:पानी की पाइप लाइनाें को सड़क के बीच में न डाले : गर्ग

भरतपुर5 घंटे पहले
तकनीकी एवं संस्कृत शिक्षा राज्यमंत्री डॉ. सुभाष गर्ग ने चंबल परियोजना के इंजीनियरों को निर्देश दिए कि शहर में पानी की पाइप लाइनों को सड़क के बीच में न डालकर किनारे से डाले। ताकि सड़कें टूटे ना। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने चंबल परियोजना के काम में तेजी लाने को कहा।

कार्यकारी एजेंसी की लेटलतीफी पर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए गर्ग ने उसे नोटिस देकर ब्लैकलिस्ट करने के निर्देश दिए। डॉ. गर्ग सोमवार को भरतपुर में जलदाय विभाग और चंबल परियोजना के अधिकारियों के साथ पेयजल उपलब्धता के कामों की समीक्षा कर रहे थे।

