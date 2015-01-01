पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की मांग:मेडिकल काॅलेज के प्रिंसीपल के अभद्र व्यवहार के खिलाफ चिकित्सक और नर्सिंग कर्मी हुए लामबंद

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
भरतपुर. मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसीपल के विरोध में पीएमओ के समक्ष एकत्रित हुए चिकित्सक।
  • आरबीएम अस्पताल में बैठक करके पीएमओ को चिकित्सा राज्य मंत्री डा. सुभाष गर्ग के नाम दिया ज्ञापन

राजकीय आरबीएम व जनाना अस्पताल के चिकित्सक व नर्सिंग कर्मी शुक्रवार को मेडिकल कालेज के प्रिंसीपल डा. रजत श्रीवास्तव की कथित तानाशाही व अभद्र व्यवहार के खिलाफ लामबंद हो गए। चिकित्सकों ने आरबीएम अस्पताल में बैठक करके पीएमओ डा. नवदीप सैनी को चिकित्सा राज्य मंत्री डा. सुभाष गर्ग के नाम ज्ञापन दिया। साथ ही अपनी मांगों के नहीं माने जाने पर कार्य बहिष्कार तक की चेतावनी दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि मेडिकल कालेज के प्रिंसीपल की तानाशाही व अभद्रता से सभी आहत हैं।

प्रिंसीपल द्वारा कोरोना महामारी के समय में फेस मास्क उतारकर जबरदस्ती बायोमैट्रिक से उपस्थिति करवाई जा रही है, जो राज्य सरकार के नो मास्क, नो एंट्री अभियान का उल्लंघन है। खुद प्रिंसीपल व उनके चहेते डाक्टर्स बायोमेट्रिक मशीन पर उपस्थिति दर्ज नहीं करते हैं और दुहरी व्यवस्था लागू कर रखी है। बायोमैट्रिक मशीन में उपस्थिति नहीं करने पर वेतन काटने की धमकी दी जाती है।

सरकार एक ओर इस महामारी में ऑनलाइन क्लास एवं एज्युकेशन तथा मीटिंग पर जोर दे रही है, वहीं प्रिंसीपल जबरदस्ती वेतन काटने की धमकी देते हुए सभी डाक्टर्स को महीने में 15 दिन एक साथ मीटिंग के नाम पर करीब 5 घंटे बैठाकर कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का उल्लंघन करते हैं। विरोध करने पर व्यक्ति विशेष को निशाना बनाया जा रहा है एवं अशोभनीय भाषा का प्रयोग किया जाता है। सभी कर्मचारी आपसी सामंजस्य से साप्ताहिक अवकाश लेते हैं जिससे कि राजकीय अवकाश के दिन भी किसी प्रकार की कठिनाई न हो।

प्रिंसीपल ने कहा है कि तीन अवकाश कार्य करने पर एक ऑफ या अवकाश देय होगा, जाे कि आरएसआर रूल्स के खिलाफ है। जबकि राजस्थान सरकार के किसी भी संस्थान में ऐसा नहीं है। उन्होंने मांग की कि सभी राजपत्रित अवकाश दिए जाएं या फिर सभी चिकित्सा संस्थानों की तरह हमें भी साप्ताहिक अवकाश लेने दिया जाए, क्योंकि कोई भी छुट्टी विभागाध्यक्ष द्वारा व्यवस्था के अनुसार ही दी जाती है।

उन्होंने कहा कि सभी चिकित्सक साप्ताहिक अवकाश लेते हैं, लेकिन निशाना एक ही चिकित्सक को क्यों बनाया जाता है, जिसकी तुरंत उच्च स्तरीय जांच कराई जाए और दी जा रही मानसिक प्रताड़ना से मुक्ति दिलाई जाए। साथ ही 2 नवंबर को प्रिंसीपल ने दिए डे-ऑफ व जीएच अवकाश के संबंध में 21 दिन में एक ऑफ दिए जाने के नियम विरुद्ध प्रावधान के अमानवीय आदेशों को निरस्त कराया जाए, अन्यथा आरबीएम व जनाना अस्पताल के सभी चिकित्सक कार्य बहिष्कार करने के लिए मजबूर होंगे।

पिछले माह से बायोमेट्रिक मशीन की गड़बड़ी, चिकित्सकों का वेतन रोका
मशीन की गड़बड़ी की वजह से सभी चिकित्सकों की उपस्थिति अक्टूबर माह में किसी की शून्य, किसी की एक-दो या पांच और 9 से अधिक नहीं हुई हैं। जिसकी वजह से मेडिकल कालेज के ग्रुप-1 के चिकित्सकों का त्योहार के मौके पर वेतन प्रिंसीपल की हटधर्मिता की वजह से अभी तक नहीं दिया है, जबकि ग्रुप-2 के चिकित्सकों का वेतन पीएमओ डा. नवदीप सैनी ने उपस्थिति संबंधित फेकल्टी के उपस्थिति रजिस्टर से सत्यापन कराकर दे दिया है।

राजस्थान नर्सिंग एसोसिएशन के लामबंद होने पर बैक फुट पर आए प्रिंसीपल
राजस्थान नर्सेज एसोसिएशन के जिलाध्यक्ष रविंद्र पाल सिंह के नेतृत्व में वरिष्ठ प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष हरभान सिंह, गंभीर सिंह, अशोक काका, महेंद्र शर्मा एवं ब्रजेश अवस्थी शुक्रवार को प्रिंसीपल से मिले। एसोसिएशन के जिलाध्यक्ष रविंद्र पाल सिंह ने बताया कि प्रतिनिधिमंडल की मांगों पर प्रिंसीपल ने पूर्व की भांति डे ऑफ एवं सीसीएल की व्यवस्था जारी रखने की सहमति दे दी है।

